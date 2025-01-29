Pirates Pitcher Completes First Arbitration Hearing
Before spring training officially commences, right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo has some business to attend to with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Associated Press reported that the 26-year-old and the Pirates came together on Tuesday for the first of 12 arbitration hearings set to take place across MLB in the coming weeks.
The Pirates tendered a contract to Oviedo back in November, though the two sides couldn't agree on a salary for the 2025 campaign after requesting a jump from his previous amount of $765,000 to $1.15 million while the team set their figure at $850,000. A final ruling in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.
Pittsburgh also has an impending hearing with right-handed reliever Dennis Santana, who is asking for $2.1 million while the club values him at $1.4 million.
Oviedo is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason and will be under team control through the 2027 season. He began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016 as an international free agent signee before making his major league debut in 2020.
After recording a 4.65 ERA and 5.00 FIP across 33 total appearances for the Cardinals, Oviedo was traded alongside infielder Malcom Nuñez to Pittsburgh for left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana and right-hander Chris Stratton at the 2022 deadline.
Oviedo made 39 starts totaling 208 1/3 innings for the Pirates through 2023, recording a 4.15 ERA with a 4.34 FIP and 186 strikeouts during that stretch, before undergoing Tommy John surgery last offseason and remaining sidelined for the entire 2024 campaign.
As a flame-thrower with an elite slider who keeps the ball on the ground, Oviedo is a candidate to snag the fifth and final spot in Pittsburgh's rotation. His overall progress and recovery throughout the spring will dictate his readiness for Opening Day, however, and the club will certainly play things safe as he continues to work his way back onto the field.
