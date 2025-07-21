Pirates Starting Pitcher Gets Locker at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are finally able to welcome back a pitcher they haven't seen since 2023: Johan Ovideo. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Colin Beazley, Oviedo has a locker at PNC Park ahead of the teams' home series against the Detroit Tigers.
Oviedo missed the entirety of the 2024 season to undergo Tommy John surgery. Though he is recovered from the surgery, he began the 2025 season on the injured list due to a lat injury and has slowly been making his way through a rehab assignment.
In 2023, the last season he pitched for the Pirates, Oviedo threw a 4.31 ERA in 177.2 innings across 32 games. In the minors this season, he's throwing a 4.91 ERA in 7.1 innings through four games with a 1.64 WHIP. Prior to joining the Pirates in 2022, Oviedo played for the St. Louis Cardinals. He came to Pittsburgh along with Malcom Núñez in a deal that sent José Quintana and Chris Stratton to St. Louis.
Pirates manager Don Kelly spoke before the series opener vs. the Tigers and said that since Double-A Altoona, where Oviedo is on a rehab assignment, is off today, he wanted Oviedo to come back and be with team and meet with coaches.
Oviedo also just threw a side is not fully back yet, but has done well in his rehab so far.
“Yeah, so they’re off today and it was a good opportunity for him to come throw a side, be around the guys, get some touch points with [pitching coach] Oscar [Marín], [assistant pitching coah Brett Strom] and the pitching group and throw a side here with Altoona not on today," Kelly said. "So, it’s good to have him around and to see the success, he’s doing good. His outing, 53 pitches, 3 ⅓ last time and did really well and is feeling good. So just here to throw a side and get some touch points with the staff.”
Kelly also said that he's looking at both workload and performance from Oviedo, which will determine when he's ready for a comeback to the Pirates.
“I think a combination of both. Just him being healthy, going out and showing the stuff and continuing to get back out there. I mean, he missed all of last season and then the first four months of this. Now he’s ramping back up, getting juices going again and finding ways to get out there. I mean he’s such an elite competitor. So intense and just want to make sure that he’s healthy, going out there and throwing the ball well.”
