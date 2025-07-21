Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes First Start Since All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes comes back for his first outing since the All-Star Game last week.
Skenes will take on the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park in the series opener on July 21, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
This marks his second start against the Tigers this season, with his first coming in the doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19.
Skenes allowed two runs over six innings, while posting nine strikeouts, but would finish with a no-decision in the 8-4 win in extra innings.
He made his fourth MLB start vs. the Tigers at Comerica Park on May 29, 2024, also the second game of a doubleheader. He allowed two runs over six innings and posted nine strikeouts in the 10-2 win.
This marks his third start vs. the Tigers and the first start against them at PNC Park, as the Pirates face their American League rival twice a season, unlike other American League teams, who they face only once in a campaign.
Skenes dominated in his All-Star outing for the National League at Truist Park, home of the Altanta Braves, on July 15. He struck out Tigers duo, second baseman Gleyber Torres and left fielder Riley Greene, then forced New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge into a groundout.
This marked his second All-Star Game that he started, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history that started consecutive All-Star Games in the first and second seasons of their career.
Skenes has a 4-8 record, but the Pirates offense hasn't come through for him, scoring four runs or less in 16 of his 20 starts in 2025.
He took a loss against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in the series opener on July 11, but only allowed two runs over five innings in the 2-1 defeat for the Pirates.
Skenes takes on Tigers right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty, not AL All-Star starting pitcher in lefty Tarik Skubal, who started vs. the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 20.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller takes the mound for the Pirates in the second game of the series on July 22, where he'll face of against Tigers right-handed pitcher Casey Mize. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Keller only has a 3-10 record over 20 starts this season, but has 14 quality starts, tied for second in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
He has a 3.48 ERA over 119.0 innings pitched, 92 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .237 opposing batting average and a 1.14 WHIP. His innings pitched rank tied for ninth most in the MLB.
Keller made his most recent start vs. the Twins in the series finale on July 13, where he had another quality start, going six innings, allowing just one earned run and posting three strikeouts over 83 pitches.
He is also currently the subject of trade rumors, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Chicago Cubs all reportedly showing interest in him.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will close out the series for the Pirates against the Tigers, who don't have a starter named yet for the finale.
Falter struggled in his most recent start in the series opener vs. the Chicago White Sox on July 18 at PNC Park, where he gave up four earned runs over four innings in the 10-1 defeat.
He has a 6-5 record over 20 starts for the Pirates in 2025, with a 4.00 ERA over 101.1 innings pitched, 61 strikeouts to 35 walks, a .241 opposing batting average and a 1.22 WHIP.
