Pirates Aim to Rebound Against MLB-Best Tigers
The Pittsburgh Pirates return home to PNC Park on Monday night looking to snap a brutal stretch of losses after being swept by the Chicago White Sox to open the second half. The Bucs have just one win in their last 10 games and now face the Detroit Tigers, who arrive fresh off snapping a six-game skid of their own with a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday night.
Despite their recent struggles, the Tigers enter the series with the best record in Major League Baseball, holding a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. They also boast an 11-game cushion in the American League Central over the Cleveland Guardians. Detroit’s plus-83 run differential ranks fourth in MLB, while the Pirates sit at minus-73.
The Tigers have been carried by their balanced attack, ranking 6th in runs scored (485) and 9th in homers (125). Outfielder Riley Greene leads the way with 25 HR and 79 RBI, while offseason addition Gleyber Torres (.282 AVG) has stabilized the lineup.
On the mound, ace Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.19 ERA, 164 K) headlines a staff that ranks 7th in ERA (3.66) and 8th in strikeouts (853). He's currently in contention to complete his second straight AL pitching triple crown, and is the favorite for the AL Cy Young award. Even Paul Skenes has sung his praises this year. Fortunately, the Pirates will not have to face Skubal during this series.
Detroit's dominance has them sitting 11 games up in the AL Central — and with a +83 run differential, they’re a far cry from Pittsburgh’s -73 mark.
Monday’s matchup features a marquee pitching duel, as Pittsburgh’s ace Paul Skenes — the best right-handed starter in the big leagues — takes the mound against Detroit’s Jack Flaherty.
Another potential storyline to watch: Could Tuesday be Mitch Keller's last start at PNC Park as a Pirate? His name has been swirled around trade rumors all month, and the deadline for deals is only ten days away. Keller's next lined up start for Pittsburgh is on the road against San Francisco, right before the deadline.
Key Stats
- Pirates' Sinking Ship: Outscored 27-7 in weekend series against AL-worst Chicago White Sox
- Timid Tigers: 43 SB is last in MLB, despite being 6th in runs scored; However, the Tigers lead the league in extra bases taken by baserunners
- The Pirates and Tigers have met a total of 89 times. The Pirates lead the series 46-43.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01 ERA, 131 K)
- DET: RHP Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.65 ERA, 124 K)
- Key Battle: Flaherty vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.172 AVG, .549 OPS, 0 RBI in 29 career AB against Flaherty)
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (3-10, 3.48 ERA, 92 K)
- DET: RHP Casey Mize (9-3, 3.15 ERA, 77 K)
- Key Battle: Keller vs Tigers OF Javy Baez (.357 AVG, 1.000 OPS, 1 HR, 1 RBI in 14 career AB against Keller)
Game 3: Wednesday, 12:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (6-5, 4.00 ERA, 61 K)
- DET: TBD
- Key Battle: Falter vs Tigers OF Javy Baez (3-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI in three career AB against Falter)
Players to Watch
- RP David Bednar (PIT): Has not allowed a run since May 23
- SP Mitch Keller (PIT): Three consecutive quality starts; 14 QS this season is tied for second
- 3B Zack McKinstry (DET): .318 AVG, .988 OPS, 4 HR, 12 RBI in last 30 days
- SP Jack Flaherty (DET): 35.1 IP, 48 K, 6.37 ERA in last seven starts
