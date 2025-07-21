Dodgers Targeting Pirates Reliever in Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one relief pitcher that the reigning World Series Champions have an eye on.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers have targeted a number of relief pitchers, as their bullpen has struggled in recent weeks.
Dodgers right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen has missed most of the season with right forearm tightness and fellow right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech is on the 60-day injured list with right knee inflammation.
Left-handed closer Tanner Scott, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason, has a 4.00 ERA and blown seven of his 26 save opportunities. Right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates, who singed a one-year, $13 milllion deal this offseason, has a 4.08 ERA and batters have a .518 slugging percentage against him
Pirates right-handed pitcher David Bednar is one of the few names that the Dodgers have targeted, according to Nightengale.
Bednar struggled at the beginning of 2025, especially in the opening series vs. the Miami Marlins, as he suffered two losses and had a 27.00 ERA.
He also struggled in 2024, posting a 3-8 record, a 5.77 ERA in 57.2 innings pitched in 62 games, 23 saves and seven blown saves in 30 opportunities, while also losing his starting job as closer in the final month of the season.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1, where he allowed just one hit and no runs with seven strikeouts over five outings.
Bednar came back up on April 19 and has spent the remainder of this season with the Pirates, finding his best form once again.
He has made 33 appearances since coming back up to the MLB and has starred, with a 1.74 ERA over 31.0 innings pitched, allowing 23 hits, seven walks, seven runs, six earned runs and a home run, while posting 44 strikeouts and going 13-for-13 in save opportunities.
Bednar earned National League Reliever of the Month honors for June after a number of strong performances.
He made 10 appearances out of the bullpen, with a 2-1 record, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced in June.
Bednar makes $5.9 million this season and has one more year of arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2026 season, serving as valuable trade target for a team competing for the playoffs this year and the next.
Multiple teams have reportedly inquired about Bednar in a trade, which includes both the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates