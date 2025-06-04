Pirates Pitcher Takes Step Forward in Injury Recovery
The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the deepest stables of starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. It may not be long before they have another valuable arm on the big league roster.
Today, the Pirates announced that starting pitcher Johan Oviedo is making good progress in his return from Tommy John surgery, and will begin facing live batters this week.
Todd Tomczyk, Pittsburgh's Director of Sports Medicine, spoke to reporters before Wednesday's game, providing the optimistic update regarding Oviedo.
Oviedo was originally injured during the 2023 off-season. He suffered a right elbow injury that forced him to get Tommy John surgery, an increasingly common procedure in today's baseball world.
He missed all of the 2024 season while recovering from the surgery. It looked like Oviedo was going to have a chance to make the Opening Day roster and re-claim a spot in the starting pitching rotation. However, he suffered a setback in his return when he strained his right lat muscle during a Spring Training batting practice on March 5th.
The Pirates proceeded to place Oviedo on the 60-day Injured list. Now, it looks like Oviedo may be getting closer to a rehabilitation assignment in the minor leagues.
Tomczyk noted that Oviedo's velocity is around 93-95 mph right now. He has not yet ramped up to full velocity, but that will likely be the next step in his return to the mound. Oviedo's fastball averaged 95.8 mph in the 2023 season.
“That’s really exciting for him,” Tomczyk said. “He’s feeling really good from the lat and the Tommy John surgery. A nice, monumental moment for Johan.”
During the 2023 season, Oviedo started 32 games for the Pirates and pitched to a 4.31 ERA. He struck out 158 hitters in 177.2 innings pitched. Oviedo struggled with his control, as he walked 83 batters. He also had 13 batters hit by pitch, a league high.
Tomczyk also provided updates on other injured Pirates players.
Joey Bart has returned to full baseball activities, but will continue to be under the concussion protocol. He was placed on the injured list on May 28 when he was struck in the head with a backswing.
Relief pitcher Dauri Moreta, who also underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the 2024 season, appears to be near the end of his rehab assignment in Triple-A Indianapolis.
Fellow reliever Colin Holderman experienced a setback in his right thumb injury and remains on the 15-day Injured List.
Justin Lawrence and Tim Mayza, also relievers, are progressing as planned but will remain on the 60-day Injured List. Mayza has not pitched since he was shut down with a lat strain on April 23. Lawrence was experiencing a strong season (0.79 ERA in 11 innings pitched) when he suffered an elbow injury on April 22.
