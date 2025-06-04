Pirates' Paul Skenes Achieves Rare, Disappointing Stat
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has dominated this season, but hasn't received the run support needed in his outings.
Skenes excelled against the Houston Astros at PNC Park on June 3, allowing just three hits, a walk and a solo home run, while posting eight strikeouts over 99 pitches in eight innings.
Despite his great play, the Pirates struggled offensively, as Astros right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. allowed just two hits and a walk over six innings and struckout seven batters.
The Pirates had just four hits in the game and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, as the Astros won 3-0.
This isn't the first time Skenes has gone eight innings and lost, doing so vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18.
He had a similar stat line, allowing just three hits, a walk and an earned run, while tying his season-high of nine strikeouts in the 1-0 defeat, serving as the first complete game of his career.
Skenes is one of just two pitchers this century, along with Hall of Fame right-hander Pedro Martinez who did so in 2000 with the Boston Red Sox, to lose two starts in the same season with eight or more innings pitched, one or zero runs allowed, one or zero walks allowed and eight strikeouts or more.
Skenes is also the third pitcher since 1901 to have two games in a season where he pitched eight innings or more, allowed one run or less, three or fewer hits allowed, one or zero walks allowed and eight or more. The other two pitchers include right-hander Mike Scott with the Houston Astros in 1986 and right-hander Ed Walsh with the Chicago White Sox in 1910.
He is currently one of the best pitchers in baseball, despite his 4-6 record. He has a 2.05 ERA, with 19 earned runs over 83.1 innings pitched, 85 strikeouts to 19 walks, an opposing batting average of .181, a 0.88 WHIP, a 9.18 K/9 and a 2.05 BB/9.
Skenes ranks leads the MLB in innings pitched, second in opposing batting average, fourth in WHIP, and eighth in both ERA and strikeouts.
The Pirates offense has scored four runs or less in 10 of his 13 starts, and only scored 10 runs twice, with Skenes pitching in three games where the Pirates got shutout.
