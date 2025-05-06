Pirates Move Injured Players Rehab Assignments to Triple-A
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have two players who are making progress coming back from injuries.
The Pirates announced that they transferred the rehab assignments of infielder Spencer Horwitz and right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Horwitz started his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 27. He played in five games, with just two hits in 16 at-bats, two walks to two strikeouts, as he slashed .125/.222/.188.
He spent time down in Florida the week prior where he faced live pitching sessions ahead of him starting his rehab assignment.
Horwitz hadn't played at all prior this calendar year, dealing with a right wrist injury, that kept him out of spring training and from any Pirates game so far.
Pittsburgh added Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in return.
He came to the Guardians in a trade in the offseason, where they sent second baseman Andrés Gimenéz plus reliever Nick Sandlin and received Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell.
Horwitz played in 97 games, slashed .265/.357/.433, had an OPS of .790, hit 12 home runs and 40 RBIs and had 42 walks to 70 strikeouts in 2024.
The Pirates have had a four players start first base in Horwitz's abscence, including Enmanuel Valdez, who has started 21 games, Endy Rodríguez, who has started nine games, and both Jared Triolo and rookie Matt Gorski have started three games each.
Moreta began his rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on April 29 and stared against the Tampa Tarpons, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the same day, allowing one hit, but no walks nor earned runs.
He pitched another game on May 2 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched one inning, allowing a hit and posting a strikeout.
Moreta missed all of 2024, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John Surgery, with the team placing him on the 60-day Injured List on March 16.
The Pirates landed Moreta in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Nov. 18, 2022, as they sent shortstop Kevin Newman in exchange.
Moreta had a strong 2023 season, with a 5-2 record in 55 games, a 3.72 ERA over 58.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 24 walks an an opposing batting average of .187.
When he comes back to the Pirates, he will serve as an important part of the bullpen and also a fan favorite, who known him as "big bank", putting up the dollar signs after he comes off the mound.
The Pirates bullpen currently consists of right-handed pitchers David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Tanner Rainey, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Caleb Ferguson and Joey Wentz.
