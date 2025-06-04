Pirates Make Catching Change for Second Game of Astros Series
The Pittsburgh Pirates are sitting their everyday starting catcher for tonight's game against the Houston Astros at PNC Park.
Endy Rodriguez will start behind the plate tonight, replacing Henry Davis for the second game of the series. On Sunday, Rodriguez made his first start at catcher since returning from the injured list.
Rodríguez suffered a right index finger laceration on April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. He took a curveball from star pitcher Paul Skenes that bounced up and hit him in his throwing hand, forcing him out of the game and requiring stitches.
He went on the 10-day Injured List on April 15 and then eventually started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on May 14.
Rodríguez played in eight games with Indianapolis, slashing .154/.241/.385 for an OPS of .626, with four hits in 26 at-bats, two home runs for four RBIs and three walks to five strikeouts.
He came back to the Pirates after fellow catcher Joey Bart went on the seven-day concussion Injured List on May 28.
Bart is still under concussion protocol, as per today's injury report from the Pirates.
The Pirates will keep the same four batters at the top of the lineup. Oneil Cruz leads off and plays in center field, Andrew McCutchen bats second and serves as the designated hitter, Bryan Reynolds will man right field and hits third, while Spencer Horwitz stays at first base and hits fourth.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will man third base and moves up to fifth in the order.
Adam Frazier will get his second straight start, hitting sixth and playing second base again.
Tommy Pham will replace Alexander Canario in left field and bat seventh. Rodriguez will bat eighth in the lineup.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa rounds out the lineup and will play at shortstop.
Mike Burrows will make his third start of the season for the Pirates. He has allowed four earned runs in both of his starts. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Houston Astros (6/4/2025)
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
2B Adam Frazier
LF Tommy Pham
C Endy Rodriguez
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates