Pirates First-Round Pick Projected As Top Prospect In 2025
In a farm system that's littered with pitching, the Pittsburgh Pirates' top-ranked position player could soon be their best prospect.
MLB.com's Jim Callis projected the top prospect for every team. For the Pirates, he picked 2024 first-round pick Konnor Griffin, citing his ability to do everything and how well his tools matched up with other players in his draft class.
"Griffin possessed the best all-around tools in the 2024 Draft and could be a 30-30 guy who provides quality defense at shortstop or wins Gold Gloves in center field," Callis wrote.
Griffin, a right-handed hitting shortstop and outfielder from Jackson Prep in Mississippi, is already the Pirates' No. 2 ranked prospect and No. 50 overall in baseball in MLB Pipeline's rankings. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect only trails right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler in the Pirates' top-30 prospects. Chandler is also ranked as baseball's No. 15 prospect and second among pitchers in MLB Pipeline's rankings.
Griffin becoming the first high school player taken in the 2024 MLB Draft was about more than just his tools. He made the Golden Spikes Award watchlist and set school records in runs scored and stolen bases at Jackson Prep. In his final high school season, Griffin batted .559 with 9 home runs, 39 RBIs and 87 stolen bases on 88 attempts en route to winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year.
MLB Pipeline believes Griffin has a chance to become a 30-home run and 30-stolen bases type of player. Along with that, MLB Pipeline believes Griffin can stick at shortstop in the long run.
"Griffin also has well-above-average speed, giving him 30-30 upside," MLB Pipeline writes. "Scouts project him as a plus defender at shortstop and a possible Gold Glover in center field. He covers plenty of ground with long strides at both positions and also offers a strong arm that has been clocked up to 96 mph off the mound. His makeup is as impressive as his physical ability."
Given how lopsided the Pirates' minor league system is with pitching prospects, they desperately need position players to emerge to add more balance. If Griffin can become that player in 2025 and work his way into becoming the team's top prospect, it'd be a welcome sign for the Pirates' future.
