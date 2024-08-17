Pirates Lose Andrew McCutchen, Oneil Cruz to Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a 10-game losing streak Friday night, but still lost two of their key players to injury.
Outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and shorstop Oneil Cruz both left the game Friday night against the Seattle Mariners due to injury. The Pirates reported that they took McCutchen out due to left knee discomfort and took Cruz out for left ankle discomfort. They also announced that medical staff are examining and treating the two players.
McCutchen hit a single in the bottom of the seventh inning, but once he got to first base, he grimaced in pain and had trouble moving. The Pirates would replace McCutchen with Ji Hwan Bae as a pinch runner.
Cruz took a ball below his knees and drove it to right field and it bounced right off of Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone, scoring center fielder Michael A. Taylor from third base andBae from first base to increase the Pirates lead to 5-2.
After Cruz ran past second base, he stopped and slipped, before slowly getting back safely. Pirates manager Derek Shelton and a trainer came out to check on him and they would bring him out of the game, with Jared Triolo coming in as a pinch-runner.
McCutchen has come out of a few games early this season due to injuries to his left leg, but he has not made an appearance on the Injured List. He has slashed .235/.336/.406 with 89 hits in 378 at-bats, 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 40 RBI and 51 walks to 114 strikeouts.
Cruz has played in 108 games this season for the Pirates, slashing .260/.315/.467 with 106 hits in 407 at-bats, 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 61 RBIs and 32 walks to 143 strikeouts.
He has not dealt with injury much this season, after missing almost all of last season due to a left-ankle fracture he suffered after a collision with an opposing catcher in early April 2023.
The Pirates will hope to get both players back for the rest of the series, as they face the Mariners at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates