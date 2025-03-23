Pirates Losing Streak Continues vs. Blue Jays
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their poor run of form at the end of Spring Training, as they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.
The defeat for the Pirates (14-14) makes it five losses in their past five games and four consecutive.
They suffered road defeats, 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19, 8-6 to the Detroit Tigers on March 17 and 2-1 to the Boston Red Sox on March 21 a got no-hit by the Baltimore Orioles at home on March 22, with their only win coming vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home on a walk-off home run on March 18, 3-2.
The Pirates and Blue Jays split the series in the Grapefruit League, with the Pirates winning 2-1 back on March 5 at home.
Left-handed pitcher Baliey Falter got the start for the Pirates and after two solid innings, he ran into some trouble in the third inning.
He allowed three hits to start the inning and then a wild pitch of his allowed another runner to come home, making it 2-0 to the Blue Jays.
The Pirates struggled offensively throughout the game, but managed to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Shorstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa would single and after left fielder Tommy Pham struckout, both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and designated hitter Oneil Cruz walked.
Catcher Joey Bart hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Falefa, but Adam Frazier came in the game to pinch-hit for Jack Suwinski, who grounded out, ending the inning.
Frazier would also come in and play first base, sending Jared Triolo out to center field.
The Pirates had chances in the following two innings to tie the game, as Triolo doubled with two outs, but Kiner-Falefa struckout in the bottom of the seventh inning and both Pham and Bart walked with two outs, but Frazier grounded out again in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Caleb Ferguson, Tanner Rainey and Joey Wentz came in for one inning of relief each for the Pirates, with no pitcher allowing a base runner.
The Pirates will end Spring Training with a road game against the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. on March 24 with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.
