Pirates Settle Backup Catcher Battle
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made recent moves that showed who they have going at backup catcher, at least for Opening Day.
The Pirates announced that they optioned catcher Henry Davis, outfielder Billy Cook and infielder Nick Yorke to Triple-A
This leaves the Pirates with just two options at catcher on the MLB roster in Joey Bart and Endy Rodríguez.
Bart is all but certainly the starter, but with the Pirates optioning Davis and also Jason Delay on March 18, Rodríguez will serve as the backup catcher.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton hasn't confirmed that Rodríguez is the backup catcher, with the news happening so recent, but for at least for the near future, he'll backup Bart.
Davis struggled last season for the Pirates, slashing .162/.280/.206 in 23 games, before they sent him down to Indianapolis on May 3.
He would play in six games in June and eight games in late August/early September, but Davis hit even worse, .111, finishing with a season batting average of .144.
The Pirates took Davis first overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Louisville and hit well in the minors, before earning his call-up to the MLB on June 18.
He did hit well with Indianapolis in 2024, slashing .307/.401/.555 in 57 games, with 67 hits, 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and 23 walks.
Davis also had some success this season with the Pirates in spring training, slashing .250/.289/.472 for an OPS of .761. He also had hit two home runs, one of only five Pirates players with multiple home runs.
Rodríguez started the 2023 season with Indianapolis, slashing .268/.356/.415, with 73 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 38 RBIs and 36 walks in 67 games.
The Pirates called him up on July 17, where he made his debut in an 11-0 loss at home vs. the Cleveland Guardians.
Rodríguez played 57 games for the Pirates the rest of 2023, slashing .220/.284/.328 with 41 hits, seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 17 walks.
He suffered an injury during winter ball that offseason and underwent reconstructive surgery on ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
Rodríguez did come back for 10 games at the end of 2024, playing six with the Double-A Altoona Curve and four with Indianapolis.
He has had a solid spring himself, slashing .321/.486/.571 for an OPS of 1.057., with nine hits, two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and nine walks in 14 games.
The Pirates start their 2025 regular season with a road series against the Miami Marlins on March 27, where Rodríguez will look to excel in his first full season at the MLB level.
