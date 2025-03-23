MLB Network Predicts Pirates Starting Lineup
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin their season this week and head into it with an interesting outlook on their starting lineup.
MLB Network revealed their predicted starting lineup for the Pirates, with opening day coming up on March 27, as they face the Tampa Bay Rays for a road series.
MLB Network Predicted Pirates Starting Lineup in 2025
No. 1 Tommy Pham-Left Fielder
No. 2 Bryan Reynolds-Right Fielder
No. 3 Oneil Cruz-Center Fielder
No. 4 Joey Bart-Catcher
No. 5 Andrew McCutchen-Designated Hitter
No. 6 Ke'Bryan Hayes-Third Baseman
No. 7 Nick Gonzales-Second Baseman
No. 8 Jared Triolo/DJ Stewart-First Base
No. 9 Isiah Kiner Falefa-Shortstop
The Pirates struggled again with their hitting last season, with .234 batting average as a team, tied for the seventh worst team batting average in the MLB, which saw them fire hitting coach Andy Haines.
They set a franchise record with 1,506 strikeouts, the fourth most in the MLB. They tied for the fourth worst on-base percentage at .301, the fourth worst slugging percentage at .371, leading to the fourth worst OPS (on-base plus slugging) at .672.
The Pirates also ranked in the bottom third of the MLB with 643 RBIs, No. 21, 1,283 hits and 17 triples, No. 22, 665 runs, No. 24, 160 home runs and 2,033 total bases, No. 25 and 236 doubles, No. 26.
Walks was the only category that Pittsburgh didn't feature in the lower end of the MLB, tied with the Atlanta Braves at No. 17 with 485 walks.
Only two starters who played more than 100 games had a batting average of .250 of more, in Oneil Cruz at .259 and All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds at .275.
The Pirates added free agent outfielder Tommy Pham on a one-year, $4 million deal with $250,000 in incentives.
Pham slashed .266/.330/.380 for the White Sox in 70 games, before they traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals, prior to the trade deadline. Pham slashed .206/.286/.368 in 23 games for the Cardinals, who then designated him for assignment on Aug. 30.
The Kansas City Royals eventually signed him off waivers on Aug. 31, where he hit .228/.250/.337. in 23 games. He also played in their postseason run, with 5 hits in 15 at-bats for a .333 batting average with two RBI.
The Pirates will also bring back third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who dealt with chronic back issues last season, not playing past mid-August.
Pittsburgh has a battle at first base, as trade acquisition Spencer Horwitz has missed time this spring with wrist problems.
The Pirates will hope that this lineup does its best at complimenting a great starting rotation and a solid bullpen, as they look for their first postseason apperance in over a decade.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates