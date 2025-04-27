Pirates Maintain Starting Lineup vs. Dodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will battle the Los Angeles Dodgers for the final time this series at Dodgers Stadium with a familiar lineup.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton kept the same lineup that he put out for the last game vs. the Dodgers as he did for this one.
This is just the second time this season that Shelton has put out a Pirates lineup identical to the one before. The Pirates maintained this particular lineup in the first two games against the Los Angeles Angels from April 22-23.
Oneil Cruz will start in center field and leadoff again. He's done incredibly well in the leadoff role for the Pirates, with an MLB-leading four home runs from that spot, including in the previous game off of Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki.
He lead off with a homer in back-to-back games at PNC Park vs. the Washington Nationals on April 17 and the Cleveland Guardians on April 18. He opened the 4-3 loss to the Angels on April 24 with a home run as well.
Cruz has hit .326 with 14 hits in 43 at-bats, when starting at leadoff, plus with five home runs, eight RBIs and two doubles.
Bryan Reynolds stays at right field and second, Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and third, plus Enmanuel Valdez at first base and fourth in the lineup to round up the top part of the Pirates lineup.
Joey Bart begins the latter part of the Pirates lineup at catcher and hitting fifth, Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base and sixth, Adam Frazier goes on at second base and seventh. Tommy Pham continues at left field and eighth, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play shortstop and hit ninth in the lineup.
Bailey Falter will make his sixth start for the Pirates this season. He is 1-2, with a 5.15 ERA in 26.0 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts to seven walks and a .258 opposing batting average.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Enmanuel Valdez
C Joey Bart
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
