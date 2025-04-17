Pirates Blank Nationals Behind Andrew Heaney Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a great start from left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, as they shutout the Washington Nationals, 1-0 at PNC Park.
The Pirates improve to 8-12 on the season and 6-4 at PNC Park with the victory. They also take the series over the Nationals, as they won 10-3 on April 14 and in the game prior, coming out victorious in three of the four games.
Oneil Cruz would open the game for the Pirates by crushing a breaking ball off of Nationals right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams.
This served as his first career leadoff home run and his second straight at-bat with a home run, as he hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the 6-1 win over the Nationals on April 16.
Heaney gave up back-to-back singles to Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right fielder Dylan Crews to start the top of the second inning.
He would get Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. to ground right to him as he threw to second base for the force out, but his late throw allowed Garcia to make it to first base safety, with runners at the corners and one out.
Despite a difficult situation, Heaney came out unscathed, as he got both Nationals center fielder Jacob Young and catcher Riley Adams to ground out, ending the top half of the inning.
The Pirates had both Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds walk with one out in the bottom of the third inning, but designated hitter Andrew McCutchen flew out and catcher Joey Bart grounded out.
Pittsburgh also had leadoff back-to-back singles from second baseman Adam Frazier and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the fifth inning, but both Cruz and Reynolds struck out and McCutchen popped up.
Heaney got two quick outs in the top of the sixth inning, but then allowed a single to Nationals third baseman Amed Rosario and a double to Lowe. He then got Crews to fly out on the first pitch, keeping the Pirates up.
He made it to the eighth inning and would walk Nationals shortstop Nasim Nuñez to start off. Right fielder Alex Call put down a sacrifice bunt, moving Nuñez and ending Heaney's day.
It was another great start for the Pirates, as Heaney went 7.1 innings, allowing just five hits, two walks and no runs while posting four strikeouts over 95 pitches. It also marked his 10th year of MLB service.
Left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Borucki came in for the Pirates and got Nationals left fielder James Wood to ground out, but that still moved Nuñez to third base.
Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes would stop a liner from Nationals third baseman Amed Rosario and then threw it immediately to third base, as the Pirates again held on to their slim lead.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana shut things down in the ninth inning and gave the Pirates a shutout victory.
The Pirates stay at home for the next series, as they take on the Cleveland Guardians this weekend.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates