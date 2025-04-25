Pirates Rookie Making MLB Debut vs. Angels
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have a rookie make their MLB debut in the series finale vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Matt Gorski, who the Pirates called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, will start at first base the same day vs. the Angels and hit seventh in the lineup, coming in with Enmanuel Valdez, who has started nine of the past 10 games at first base.
The Pirates optioned outfielder Jack Suwinski to Indianapolis, as Gorski usually plays in the outfield.
Gorski has done well with Indianapolis this season, slashing .300/.325./.529 for an OPS of .853, with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.
The Pirates took Gorski in the Second Round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the No. 57 overall pick out of Indiana.
Alexander Canario comes in for Tommy Pham at left field and will hit sixth in the lineup. This is Canario's first start in this series vs. the Angels and his first start since the series finale vs. the Cleveland Guardians on April 20, where he started in center field.
Jared Triolo takes over at second base for Adam Frazier and will hit eighth in the lineup. This is his first start since he was at first base vs. the Guardians on April 20 and the first start at second base since April 16 vs. the Washington Nationals.
The Pirates will keep the same lineup through the first three batters, with Oneil Cruz at center field and leadoff, Bryan Reynolds in right field and second and Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and third in the lineup.
Joey Bart and Ke'Bryan Hayes stay at catcher and third base respectively, but move up one spot each with Bart going to fourth and Hayes going to fifth in the batting order.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also stay on at shortstop and hit ninth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski makes his fifth start with first pitch set for 9:29 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Angels
- CF Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- C Joey Bart
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
- LF Alexander Canario
- 1B Matt Gorski
- 2B Jared Triolo
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
