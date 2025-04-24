WATCH: Pirates' Oneil Cruz Crushes Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz showed off his power in the latest game vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium.
Cruz faced Angel starting right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz in the top of the fifth inning with just a 1-0 lead.
He saw a pitch over the plate from Kochanowicz and took a big swing at it, crushing it deep over the center field wall for a solo shot, doubling the Pirates lead at 1-0.
He hit his home run 463 feet, the second farthest home run of his promising career, and hit it 116 mph, which impressed reigning National League Rookie of the Year and fellow Pirates teammate in star pitcher Paul Skenes.
That served as the sixth home run for Cruz this season, and his fourth in the past seven games. He had three home runs in three straight games, which included a grand slam on April 16 and a lead off home run on April 17 in wins vs. the Washington Nationals and his second straight leadoff home run vs. the Cleveland Guardians on April 18, all at PNC Park.
Cruz ranks tied for ninth in the NL with those six home runs, along with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
"Yeah for sure I knew it was a home run off the bat," Cruz said through his interpreter Stephen Morales. I was looking to put [in] a good swing, looking for the slider. He left it up in the strike zone and I put a good swing on it and I knew right away."
He has also stolen an MLB-leading 11 bases, including one in the 3-0 victory over the Angels. He holds a streak of 31 stolen bases dating back to last season.
Cruz has slashed .247/.355/.519 for an OPS of .874, with 19 hits in 77 at-bats, three doubles, 12 RBIs and 13 walks to 25 strikeouts in 22 games this season.
The Pirates look to finish off the Angels in a sweep, as they face off for the third time on April 24, with first pitch set for 9:29 p.m. EST.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates