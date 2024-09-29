Pirates vs. Yankees Game Delayed
First pitch between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees in their final game of the regular season will have to wait.
The Pirates vs. Yankees are currently in a weather delay after first pitch was originally scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. There is no update on what time the game is expected to begin.
Pittsburgh will have left-hander Bailey Falter on the bump. Falter is 8-9 through 27 starts this season with a 4.26 ERA and has struck out 97 batters over 139.1 innings pitched.
New York will counter with right-hander Clarke Schmidt toeing the slab. Schmidt is 5-5 with a 2.55 ERA across 15 starts and has struck out 88 batters over 81.1 innings pitched. Schmidt missed over three months of the season due a strained right lat.
The Pirates were already in the headlines due to utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa being out of the lineup when he was four plate appearances shy of earning a $250,000 bonus, according to Ethan Hullihen. MLB.com's Alex Stumpf reported that the decision was at IKF's discretion, as he wanted a younger player to get playing time. Liover Peguero is getting the start at shortstop.
The Yankees (93-68) have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the American League for the playoffs despite dropping the first two games of the series against Pittsburgh (76-85), and the Pirates are already eliminated from playoff contention. Should the conditions not improve, the game being postponed and not made up altogether may not be out of the question.
Here is the lineup for both teams.
Pirates:
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
LF Joshua Palacios
3B Jared Triolo
RF Nick Yorke
1B Billy Cook
SS Liover Peguero
Yankees:
2B Gleyber Torres
CF Trenth Grisham
DH Giancarlo Stanton
LF Jasson Dominguez
3B Josh Berti
RF Alex Verdugo
SS Anthony Volpe
1B Ben Rice
C Jose Trevino
UPDATE: First pitch is now scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET, the Pirates announced on X.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates