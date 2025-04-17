Pirates' Oneil Cruz Blasts First Career Grand Slam
Oneil Cruz unleashed a cathartic seventh-inning grand slam just one frame after tensions boiled over between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Nationals, powering the Buccos to a 6-1 victory in a game that saw benches clear and Washington reliever Jorge Lopez ejected.
Pittsburgh Pirates fans are used to seeing monumental blasts off the left-handed bat of center fielder Oneil Cruz. These "Cruz missiles" as they've been dubbed, have been deposited into outfield bleachers around Major League ballparks for parts of five seasons now. But until Wednesday night, none of Cruz's 42 career home runs had been of the grand slam variety.
The dramatic sequence began in the sixth inning when Lopez drillled Bryan Reynolds, then nearly hit Andrew McCutchen in the head during the next at-bat. The pitch sparked a benches-clearing confrontation that resulted in Lopez's ejection, though no punches were thrown.
An inning later, Cruz channeled the energy into his bat. With two outs and the bases loaded against reliever Eduardo Salazar, the Pirates center fielder demolished a first pitch slider 385 feet to right field at 105.2 mph for his first career grand slam. The no-doubt blast came with a 23-degree launch angle and gave Pittsburgh breathing room in what had been a tense 2-0 game.
Pittsburgh will look to carry the momentum into Thursday's series finale before welcoming the Cleveland Guardians for a weekend set at PNC Park.
