Pirates Return Infielder to Minor Leagues
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will send one of their midfielders back down to the minor leagues, who they called up for the first time last week.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates are optioning infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to Triple-A Indianapolis.
This will serve as a corresponding move, as infielder Jared Triolo comes off the injured list and from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, as he will start vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 16.
Cheng came up to the Pirates on April 7, as the Pirates placed Triolo on the Injured List with a lumbar spine strain.
He played in three games for the Pirates, starting vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 at PNC Park, playing the first eight innings. He also came in the second inning at second base and played through the eighth inning vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 11 and then started at shortstop on April 13.
Despite playing in three games, Cheng didn't get a hit in any of his seven at-bats.
Cheng hails from Pingtung County in Tawian and signed with the Pirates out of high school as an international free agent on July 27, 2019, for a signing bonus of $380,000.
He didn't play in the Pirates minor league system in either 2019 or 2020, as the MLB cancelled the minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheng would play the 2021 season with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates, where he slashed .311/.449/.492 for an OPS of .941, with 38 hits in 122 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 31 RBIs, 30 walks to 14 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases in 38 games.
He then played for the Single-A Bradenton Marauders in 2022, slashing .270/.376/,418 for an OPS of .718 in 104 games. He also had 104 hits, 25 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 52 RBIs and 63 walks with 33 stolen bases.
Cheng would start 2023 with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at High-A and then earned promotion to the Altoona Curve in Double-A on June 23.
He played a combined 123 games that season, slashing .278/.352/.456 for an OPS of .808. He also had 128 hits, 23 doubles, 10 triples, 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, 52 walks and 26 stolen bases.
Cheng spent almost the entire 2024 season with Altoona, slashing .218/.320/.341 for an OPS of .661. He had 92 hits, 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, 61 walks and 16 stolen bases in 126 games.
He earned promotion to Indianapolis on Sept. 17 and played six games there. He also played five games there this season, before earning his promotion to the Pirates.
