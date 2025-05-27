Pirates' Oneil Cruz Changes Positions vs. Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz will stay in the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup, but will play in a different position vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Cruz will serve as the designated hitter for the first time this season, marking the first time he's started somewhere other than center field. He will continue on in the leadoff spot for the Pirates.
Alexander Canario will start in center field in place of Cruz, moving over from left field, and will hit fifth in the batting order. This is the sixth time that Canario has started in center field for the Pirates, last doing so vs. the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener at PNC Park on May 19.
Tommy Pham comes in at left field in Canario's absence, coming back into the starting lineup after one day out in the series opener vs. the Diamondbacks, a 5-0 defeat for the Pirates. He will hit seventh in the batting order.
Bryan Reynolds will stay in right field to round up the outfield, but will hit second in the lineup for the first time since a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 12. He has hit third in the lineup since then, but previously hit second.
Spencer Horwitz and Joey Bart stay at first base and catcher, respectively, while also moving up one spot in the lineup to third and fourth, respectively.
Adam Frazier will continue at second base, but move up to sixth in the lineup. Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stay at third base and shortstop, respectively, and eighth and ninth in the batting order, respectively.
Right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his second start of the season and in his MLB career. He made his first start in the series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, where he allowed four runs over five innings in the 8-5 loss.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks
- DH Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Joey Bart
- CF Alexander Canario
- 2B Adam Frazier
- LF Tommy Pham
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
