Pirates President Admits Previous Offseason Mistakes

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled throughout the 2025 season and fell short of their goals of becoming a competitive, winning team, which started with their failures during the previous offseason.

Pirates President Admits Failures of Previous Offseason

Pirates president Travis Williams spoke to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at PNC Park on Nov. 25, as the team gave out food to 300 Pittsburgh area families ahead of Thanksgiving.

Williams addressed that the team didn't act appropriately during the past offseason, where they didn't build a good enough offense to win with the strong pitching they had.

“We think we missed the mark in being aggressive last offseason,” Williams said. “We didn’t add to the offense the way we needed to in order to support the pitching staff that we had.

What Moves Did the Pirates Makes Last Offseason?

The Pirates made underwhelming signings last season, none for more than one season and which didn't change the trajectory of the team towards winning.

They signed outfielder Tommy Pham for $4.025 million, left-handed pitchers in Andrew Heaney for $5.25 million Caleb Ferguson for $3 million and Tim Mayza for $1.15 million and re-signed former player Adam Frazier for $1.525 million.

Pittsburgh also re-signed Andrew McCutchen for $5 million for the third straight season.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits an RBI single against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How did those Offseason Deals Turn Out?

While the deals themselves weren't horrendous, they didn't give the Pirates what they needed in order to become a winning team.

Pham slashed .245/.330/.370 for an OPS of .700 in 120 games with the Pirates, with 96 hits, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and 50 walks to 94 strikeouts.

He served as the Pirates starting left fielder more most of the season, finishing as a National League Gold Glove Award finalist for his defensive prowess.

Heaney had a good start to the season, but gave up 43 earned runs in his final 42 innings pitched, with the Pirates releasing him in late August.

He finished his Pirates season with a 5-10 record over 23 starts and 26 outings, a 5.39 ERA over 120.1 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.

Aug 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

McCutchen slashed .239/.333/.367 for an OPS of .700 in 135 games with the Pirates this season, with 114 hits, 22 doubles, 13 home runs, 57 RBIs, 67 walks to 118 strikeouts.

His future with the Pirates is uncertain as he heads into his 18th MLB season at 39 years old.

Ferguson had a 2-2 record in 45 appearances, a 3.74 ERA over 43.1 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .214 opposing batting average and a 1.08 WHIP with the Pirates in 2025.

Pittsburgh traded Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline for right-handed pitching prospect Jeter Martinez.

Frazier played in 78 games for the Pirates, slashing .255/.318/.336 for an OPS of .654, with 60 hits in 235 at-bats, 10 doubles, three home runs, 21 RBIs, 17 walks to 45 strikeouts and seven stolen bases on 12 attempts.

The Pirates traded Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for infielder Cam Devanney on July 16.

Mayza made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.

He suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw, which put him on the injured list on April 23.

Mayza worked back from his injury and the Pirates released him in late August, as he joined the Philadelphia Phillies the rest of the season.

Will the Pirates Change their Strategy This Offseason?

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since 2016 and their record free agent signing is left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014.

Pirates general manager general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

The Pirates have been linked with top batting free agents, includingJapanesse superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami, NL MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs in 2025, San Diego Padres slugger Ryan O'Hearn and Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco .

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a grand slam during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has a great pitching staff, led by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veterans in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.

Williams noted to Mackey the young group of pitchers the Pirates have and that they have to give them what they need offensively, if they want to make the postseason in 20226.

“We know we have a really special pitching staff, one of the best, if not the best, in baseball. We have to support that with offense," Williams said.

