Pirates Reveal Lineup for Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their starting lineup in the next start Paul Skenes, as they face the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
Alexander Canario returns to left field, taking over from Tommy Pham, who started the past two games, and will hit fifth in the lineup.
Canario has hit well in May, slashing .273/.322/.436 with 15 hits in 55 at-bats, three doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and four walks to 16 strikeouts.
Henry Davis will serve as catcher again for Skenes, doing so for the seventh straight time and the eighth game overall, as he came on early for Endy Rodríguez, who suffered a laceration of the right index finger vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14.
Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz continue in center field, designated hitter, right field and first base, respectively, plus will hit No. 1-4 through the batting order.
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Adam Frazier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stay at third base, second base and shortstop. Hayes will move up one spot from to fifth and Kiner-Falefa will do the same, moving from ninth to eigth in the batting ordder.
The Pirates finally managed to score more than four runs in their last game, an 8-5 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers, ending a streak of 26 games dating back to April 23.
That streak tied the longest in MLB history, with the 1906 Boston Nationals, the Boston Braves who did it twice in 1918 and 1931, and the 1969 California Angels, according to John Perrotto ofPittsburgh Baseball Now.
Skenes has had a strong season, even with a 3-5 record over 10 starts, with a 2.44 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched, 62 strikeouts to 16 walks and a .190 opposing batting average.
He had his best start of the season in his last outing vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18. He allowed just three hits, a walk and an earned run, while tying his sesaon-high of nine strikeouts over a season-high eight innings.
Skenes took the loss in his first complete game, as the Pirates failed to score a run in the 1-0 defeat.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
