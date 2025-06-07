Pirates' Oneil Cruz Not Starting vs. Phillies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their everyday starters in their second game of the series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz isn't starting for the Pirates, as Alexander Canario takes over in center field and will bat fourth in the lineup.
Cruz started the past 16 games, with 15 of them in center field and one game at designated hitter vs. the Diamondbacks on May 27. This is also his first game not in the starting lineup since the series opener vs. the Reds on May 19.
This is the third time Canario has hit as high as fourth in the batting order, doing so in the series finales vs. the Cincinnati Reds on May 21 at PNC Park and against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28. This is also his seventh start in center field for the Pirates.
Tommy Pham takes over in left field from Canario and will hit seventh in the lineup, his start there in the past four games.
Bryan Reynolds heads back to right field and serving as the designated hitter in series opener vs. the Phillies. He will stay at third in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen will serve as the designated hitter and return to second in the batting order after not starting the game prior.
Jared Triolo heads back to first base, coming in for Spencer Horwitz for the second time in the past three games and the sixth time this season, while staying at eighth in the batting order.
Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suárez is left-handed and Horwitz, who bats left-handed, hit .194 against left-handers last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Triolo, who is a right-handed batter, will serve as an advantage over Horwitz and did this against left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez of hte Houston Astros.
Ke'Bryan Hayes returns to third base after Triolo started there the game before and will bat fifth in the lineup.
Henry Davis starts again at catcher and will hit sixth in the batting order. He is currently the only healthy catcher for the Pirates, as Joey Bart is still on the concussion list and Endy Rodríguez departed the last game with right elbow discomfort.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base for the third straight game and will leadoff for the first time this season.
Pirates manager Don Kelly praised Gonzales for his hitting this season after coming back from injury and also last campaign, which is why they like him starting in that leadoff spot.
“Yeah, he did great for us last year and swung the bat for us well," Kelly said pregame. "He hit the home run with a broken ankle and then coming back off of it, hit the triple last night. Just like what he provides. He’s got some speed, contact ability and we saw what he was able to do last night in a tough situation. Just felt like he was a good option at the top.”
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will remain at shortstop and ninth in the batting order for the Pirates.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 13th start of the season for Pittsburgh. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Philadelphia Phillies
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
CF Alexander Canario
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Henry Davis
LF Tommy Pham
1B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
