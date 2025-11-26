Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses New Pitching Coach Hire

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have new members on their coaching staff under manager Don Kelly, including a new pitching coach, that takes over one of the best units in baseball.

The Pirates signed manager Don Kelly to an extension on Sept. 29, then made changes to his coaching staff. One of these was hiring a new pitching coach in Bill Murphy, who joins the Pirates after spending most of the decade with the Houston Astros as an assistant pitching coach.

Murphy and Kelly were both in the Astros organization at the same time, but not at the MLB level, as Kelly was a first base coach with the franchise in 2019.

Pirates Manager Don Kelly Addresses New Pitching Coach Hire

Kelly spoke with Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at PNC Park on Nov. 25, as the Pirates hosted a food drive, giving away Thanksgiving food to 300 families in the Pittsburgh area.

He told Mackey that one of the most important things about Murphy was that when he asked around on him, people had nothing but great things to say.

“He was highly recommended by a lot of people,” Kelly said. “Throughout the interview process, that really stood out.”

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston Astros pitching coach Bill Murphy during MLB Mexico City Series workout at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kelly Praises Murphy's Astros Tenure

Murphy helped an Astros pitching staff achieve great feats throughout his tenure, including the lowest ERA and the second-best K/9.

He also played a role in the Astros winning the 2022 World Series Title, with the pitching staff leading the American League in both ERA (2.90), shutouts (18), WHIP (1.09) and opposing batting average (.212) that season.

Murphy worked with many great pitchers in Houston, including Luis García, Cristian Javier, Ryan Pressly, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, all of whom excelled under his tutelage and earned many honors and awards.

Kelly said to Mackey that while he only met Murphy once, he looked at how he built those relationships during his time with the Astros and how that made the pitching staff get even better.

“We can sit here and talk about data and analytics. That’s certainly part of it,” Kelly said. “But the relationships you build and how you continue to leverage those relationships to drive guys forward, he did a remarkable job of that in Houston.”

Why Did the Pirates Move on From Oscar Marin?

The Pirates didn't bring back pitching coach Oscar Marin following the season, who joined former manager Derek Shelton's initial staff ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Feb 14, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Marin eventually joined the Cincinnati Reds as their bullpen coach, but the success of the Pirates pitching staff last season made his departure confusing for fans.

Pittsburgh gave up the third least home runs (153), posted the fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).

The Pirates also led the MLB in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.

Reports came out after letting Marin go that the Pirates pitchers wanted more out from their staff and that they believe they can get even better in 2026.

The Pirates boast a great staff, even outside of National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , who is also excited for Murphy joining on.

This include rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, veteran starters in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo and then eventually, Jared Jones in his return from internal brace surgery nexts season.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

It also features a solid bullpen, with options in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.

Kelly told Mackey that he sees Murphy as someone that will improve the Pirates' pitching staff and that his time in Houston proves that.

“It’s just continuing to challenge guys, to push them to continue to get better,” Kelly said. “The pitching staff is a foundation. Really believe strongly in his skill set, the knowledge and communication style he brings from Houston to be able to accomplish that.”

