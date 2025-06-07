Pirates Set Date for Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes will make his next start in the coming days at PNC Park.
The Pirates announced their probable pitchers for their weekend series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home. They had left-handed pitchers in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney going June 6-7 and then Skenes closing it out on June 8.
Skenes last pitched on June 3 in the series opener vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park, five days prior before his last start.
He dominated in that outing, going eight innings, allowing just three hits, a walk and a solo home run, while posting eight strikeouts.
The Pirates offense couldn't get anything going and Skenes would take a loss in the 3-0 defeat.
Skenes also pitched against the Phillies back on May 18 at Citizens Bank Park, where he also had one of his best outings of the season.
He went eight innings in this start, allowing just three hits, a walk and an earned run, while tying his season-high of nine strikeouts.
The Pirates offense also didn't do anything from the plate in this outing, as they lost 1-0, confirming a sweep to their in-state rivals.
This marked the first complete game for Skenes in his career. He also serve as the first MLB pitcher to pitch a complete game while losing since 2016 and the first Pirates to achieve that with at least nine strikeouts since Jason Schmidt did so in a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 6, 1999.
He is having a great season with the Pirates, despite his 4-6 record. He possesses a 2.05 ERA, with 19 earned runs over 83.1 innings pitched, 85 strikeouts to 19 walks, an opposing batting average of .181, a 0.88 WHIP, a 9.18 K/9 and a 2.05 BB/9.
He dominated in his rookie season in 2024, with an 11-3 record over 23 starts, allowing just 29 earned runs over 133.0 innings pitched for a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts to 32 walks, a .198 opposing batting average, a 0.95 WHIP and a 11.50 K/9.
Skenes started for the National League in the All-Star game that season, becoming the first rookie to do so since Hideo Nomo did so in 1995 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He went on to win NL Rookie of the Year, earning 23 of the 30 first-place votes and becoming the first Pirates player since outfielder Jason Bay did so 20 years earlier in 2004.
Skenes also earned All-MLB First Team honors and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.
