Pirates Pursuing Phillies Star Catcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for any ways they can bolster their lineup and a free agent who played for their rival is one option they're considering.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Pirates are pursuing Philadelphia Phillies free agents, not only NL MVP finalist in designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, but also catcher J.T. Realmuto.

"The Pirates are aiming even higher as they move seriously into free agent waters for the first time in a decade; they’re pursuing Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, among others," Heyman wrote.

What the Pirates Would Get in Realmuto

The Pirates have options at catcher, but Realmuto would be far and away the best player if they added him this offseason.

Realmuto is a 12-year MLB veteran who turns 35 next season and has excelled both at and behind the plate.

He is a three-time All-Star (2018, 2019, 2022), two-time All-MLB First Team honoree and Gold Glove Award winner in 2019 and 2022, plus a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2018, 2019, 2022).

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reaches first base on an error against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Realmuto has hit above .250 in every single season in his career, aside from his rookie year in 2014.

He also led the Phillies pitching staff to a great season, with the third most strikeouts (1,471), sixth most shuouts (14), eighth best ERA (3.79) and the 10th best WHIP (1.23).

Realmuto has also worked with some of the best pitchers in baseball with the Phillies, including National League Cy Young Award finalist in left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and All-Star Zack Wheeler.

Should the Pirates Go After Realmuto?

The Pirates have options at catcher including Joey Bart, Henry Davis, rookie Rafael Flores and Endy Rodríguez, when he returns back from another injury.

Realmuto is the better option by far, especially in terms of hitting, which is an area the Pirates are looking for improvements in.

Bart slashed .249/.355/.340 for an OPS of .695 in 93 games, but isn't the best defensive catcher.

Davis was fantastic behind the plate, serving as NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes' main catcher and ranking sixth in both catcher stealing runs (four) and catcher's CS above average (six), both sixth best in baseball last season.

Where Davis struggled massively was hitting, slashing .167/.234/.278 for an OPS of .512 in 87 games.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Flores is still young and has little MLB experience, while Rodriguez has an injury history that may prevent him from playing catcher going forward.

Realmuto would give the Pirates a true, every day option from behind the plate with his defense and command of a young, great pitching staff, while also providing good offense as well.

He isn't a home run hitter, which is why the Pirates are going after free agents like Schwarber, but the Pirates wouldn't go wrong by udgrading at catcher.

Will the Pirates Actually Sign Realmuto?

The Pirates historically have shown that they don't spend much money in the offseason, but this winter looks like change will come.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

Pittsburgh has reportedly shown interest in Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco and Japanese superstars in Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami.

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Pirates have also reportedly targeted left-handed hitters from the Cardinals in Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Realmuto has a market value of two years, $25.9 million, according to Spotrac, which would make him the first position player free agent to sign a multi-year deal with the Pirates since John Jaso on Dec. 23, 2015 for two years, $8 million.

This seems like a reasonable deal for both parties and the Pirates wouldn't go wrong making a deal like this.

Cherington and president Travis Williams are confident they have the resources to compete for good talent in free agency, but Pirates fans won't believe them until they actually come through and do so.

