Pirates Star Predicted To Have Historic Season
Any hopes the Pittsburgh Pirates have of being in the thick of the playoff race in the National League in 2025 begins and ends with Oneil Cruz improving on a solid 2024 campaign.
MLB.com made a prediction for every team and predicted Cruz would have a 30-30 season, which would make him just the second player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, joining Barry Bonds. Bonds had at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases twice for Pittsburgh.
"Oneil Cruz had aspirations of a 30-homer, 30-steal campaign before the 2023 season, if not a 40-40 season," MLB.com writes. "A fractured ankle in April cut that dream short. He bounced back nicely in 2024, finishing with 21 home runs and 22 steals, but it tells only part of the story. Cruz consistently improved as he healed and got his timing back and turned a corner against left-handed pitching. If he continues to grow -- or even just do what he did in the second half of last season over a full campaign -- he could join Barry Bonds as the only Pirates to have a 30-30 season."
Cruz played his first full season in the big leagues in 2024, playing a career-high 146 games. Cruz had played in just 98 games from 2021 to 2023.
Cruz batted .259/.324/.449 with 21 home runs and 76 RBIs and stole 22 bases. The 6-foot-7 center fielder made clear progress at the plate after the All-Star break, improving each of his slash lines, batting .277/.357/.464 with 7 home runs and 32 RBIs across 255 plate appearances and he stole 15 bases. In the first half, Cruz batted .246/.299/.439 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs in 344 plate appearances and stole 7 bases.
The left-handed power hitter also improved his plate discipline in the second half, tallying 27 walks in the second half compared to 24 before the All-Star Break.
Cruz wasn't too far off with his stats in 2024. If he can build on a solid first full season, Cruz being a 30-30 player next season isn't far-fetched and the Pirates could be in a position to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015 because of it.
