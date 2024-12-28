Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Reflects on Time in WBC
To represent your country is one of the biggest honors most athletes can have.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder turned designated hitter Andrew McCutchen didn't just have the opportunity to do that; he was part of a historic USA team that went on to win the World Baseball Classic in 2017. Team USA beat Puerto Rico 8-0 in the championship game to win the first WBC in the country's history and win the gold medal.
The Pirates outfielder reflected on his time in the WBC on Mookie Betts' On Base podcast on Bleacher Report, saying he expected it to be laid back with everyone still in the beginning stages of Spring Training.
That changed, however, with one play that involved St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado against Colombia in the group stage.
"We went under the impression it's like in the beginning of spring training, so we're not gonna go too crazy," McCutchen said. "We're playing Columbia [and] we're losing late and I'll never forget Nolan Arenado. He's hitting and it's late in the game, and he hits like a little nubber or the third and this man is busting it out of the box like full sprint, head first dive, safe. Everyone gets up and goes crazy and I never forget being like, 'All right, that's for real.' This is for real. And then after that it was, it was like, like, it was game seven, every single time."
Team USA went on to win that game 3-2 in 10 innings.
Team USA went 2-1 in group play before advancing to the knockout round. They beat Venezuela 4-2 then lost 6-5 to Puerto Rico. With the WBC being double elimination, Team USA's backs were against the walls, then they rattled off wins against the Dominican Republic and Japan before getting their revenge against Puerto Rico.
McCutchen batted .238/273/.286 with 5 RBIs for Team USA.
