Pirates' Paul Skenes Breaks Down Pitching Arsenal
Most MLB teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates, reached the midway point of their spring training schedule this week. Players and coaches have settled into their respective routines. Final rosters are far from being set, but there is a growing sense of comfort that goes around team facilities as the Ides of March approaches. This increased comfortability often leads to more personal content being shared by players with reporters.
On Friday, Pirates ace Paul Skenes gifted baseball fans some content gold. The budding superstar met with MLB Network's Chris Young to break down his pitch mix on camera.
Young played parts of 13 seasons as an MLB outfielder, so he is no stranger to elite pitching. Equipped with only his iPhone and a few pitching videos, Young had Skenes talk a bit about each pitch in his arsenal.
Skenes' four-seam fastball was the first pitch they showcased. The 22-year-old observed that the first two fastball videos being shown had some rare movements for his heater.
"In New York that day, it was running a lot," said Skenes. "That [last video clip] is probably more of the shape that I expect on my four-seamer."
Moving on to his changeup, Skenes admitted that he began throwing it more as the season went on. For good reason too, as the late, diving action ensured it became another strikeout pitch for him. Coming out of the same armslot as his fastball makes the changeup even harder to pick up on.
When discussing Skenes' splitter, Young asked him to clarify the difference between this pitch and his changeup, as they both appear to have similar movement.
"It's a grip change," said Skenes. "The velocity is also about five to six MPH less on the changeup, and it's got a little less depth."
Skenes addressed his slider and curveball next. Which pitch he decides to throw can often depend on what batter he is facing.
"Different hitters see spin better vertically, and some see horizontal spin better," said Skenes. "Having two different shapes helps you to attack hitters."
Young then asked Skenes about his new cutter that he has been developing this spring. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year admitted he has been working on the pitch, but wisely didn't reveal too much about his new weapon. He did, however, mention that adding a new pitch has been in the works for a while.
"It's something that I've been thinking about, really, since the beginning of last season," said Skenes. "In terms of how I could refine my arsenal and just get hitters out more efficiently. This is something we identified, and now we're just hoping it works."
Skenes revealed to MLB Network one last tidbit about his game, albeit unrelated to pitching. His favorite pre-game meal last season? Chicken alfredo. This season? Much like the Pirates' success, it is still to be determined.
