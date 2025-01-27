Pirates' Paul Skenes Calls His Shot For 2025 Season
Paul Skenes was everything the Pittsburgh Pirates and baseball world could have expected and then some en route to winning the National League Rookie of the Year.
Now, Skenes has his sights set on another award in his second season. Skenes received the 2024 Jackie Robinson NL Rookie of the Year Award at the 100th annual New York Baseball Writers' Association of America awards dinner on Saturday evening. While accepting the award, he thanked the Pirates organization and called his shot for next season.
"You all have helped me make the adjustment from college to the big leagues, and I'm grateful for the support you've all been we're here today, celebrating the ROY," Skenes said. "I plan to be here next year celebrating the [CY Young]."
Skenes would have had a legit chance to win the NL CY Young award had he begun the season in the big leagues rather than in Triple-A Indianapolis then making his debut on May 11. He finished third in the NL Cy Young vote, making him the fifth pitcher in MLB history to win the NL ROTY and finish top three for the Cy Young award.
Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched. The Pirates right-hander was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20, over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Pittsburgh's ace was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995.
If Skenes can build on his historic rookie season, he'll have a chance to be the first Pirates pitcher to win the Cy Young since Doug Drabek in 1992.
