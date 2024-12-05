Pirates Star Elected to MLBPA Leadership Role
The rapid rise for Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes has continued this offseason.
ESPN reported that Skenes was elected to the Major League Baseball Players' Association eight-man executive subcommittee on Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. Skenes was elected for a two-year term for the subcommittee.
Joining Skenes as new members of the subcommittee will be San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins. Those six players will replace Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater, Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., free agent right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Cincinnati Reds left-handed pitcher Bruce Suter and Texas Rangers infielder Marcus Semien are the lone holdovers.
ESPN also reported that representatives from all 30 MLB teams vote for the leadership positions.
Skenes joins the subcommittee on the heels of one of the greatest rookie seasons in MLB history, en route to winning the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year. He went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a franchise record for strikeouts by a rookie with 170 over his 133 innings pitched. He was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Skenes was the first pitcher in Pirates history to earn the award and the second player to achieve the feat, joining outfielder Jason Bay in 2004. The Pirates' ace was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Hideo Nomo of the Dodgers in 1995.
