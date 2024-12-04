Pirates Could Be Strong Offseason Away From Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Pirates spent much of the 2024 season in the playoff picture before a rough 8-18 stretch in August paved the way toward a ninth straight year without a postseason appearance.
If the Pirates are going to snap the second-longest playoff drought in baseball, they'll have to make a couple of moves to address some of their pressing needs. Doing as such could finally be what finally gets Pittsburgh over the hump, though.
MLB.com's Paul Casella picked the Pirates as a team that can become a playoff team with a strong offseason, citing their need to improve the bullpen and offense.
"Pittsburgh will need to address its bullpen, especially after losing Aroldis Chapman in free agency," Casella writes. "The Pirates would also benefit from bolstering the offense with a bat or two, but this pick is more about the guys already on the roster. Paul Skenes looks like a bona fide superstar after a debut campaign that included starting the All-Star Game, winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award, finishing third in NL Cy Young Award voting and even receiving down-ballot MVP votes – all at just 22 years old."
Free agency isn't short on options for Pittsburgh to address both areas. First baseman Christian Walker can add some much-needed thump and also improve the defense with his gold glove-caliber play in the field. Walker, 33, has hit at least 25 home runs, driven in at least 80 runs and won the National League Gold Glove at first base in the last three seasons.
Pittsburgh was willing to spend $10.5 million on left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman last offseason. Could the Pirates be willing to spend more money on a reliever like Jeff Hoffman, who was an anchor for the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen last season?
While both players would dramatically improve Pittsburgh heading into the 2025 season, it'll ultimately come down to the growth of its young players. If the Pirates can improve the bullpen and add a proven bat or two combined with their young rotation living up to expectations, they could be well-positioned to play meaningful games next September.
"Pittsburgh is also hoping fellow rookie Jared Jones will look more like the guy from his first 10 starts (3.05 ERA) than his final 12 (5.17 ERA)," Casella writes. "Toss in veteran Mitch Keller and 25-year-old Luis Ortiz, and this rotation has the potential to carry the Pirates back to the postseason – especially if Oneil Cruz takes another step forward on the offensive side."
