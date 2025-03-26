Pirates' Paul Skenes Featured in New MLB Anime Series
Major League Baseball is stepping into the world of anime with its new project, Heroes of the Game, a hand-drawn animated series showcasing some of the sport’s biggest stars — including Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes — as larger-than-life warriors on the diamond.
The league announced the collaboration Wednesday, revealing that it has partnered with acclaimed anime artists whose credits include legendary series like One Piece and Fullmetal Alchemist. Directed by Hiroshi Shimizu, the project brings a visually stunning, action-packed twist to baseball, portraying players with supernatural abilities.
Skenes, the flame-throwing rookie who took MLB by storm in 2024, is featured as "The Pitcher with Ferocious Power to Unleash," a fitting title for a hurler whose fastball has already become the stuff of legend. The anime-style trailer highlights Skenes in an intense showdown, his pitches depicted as blazing projectiles that defy physics — an artistic nod to his real-life dominance on the mound.
He joins an elite roster of MLB stars in the opening video:
- Shohei Ohtani – Master of Both Sides of the Game
- Aaron Judge – Herculean Hitter on a Mission
- Juan Soto – The Man Who Sees All
The project aims to bridge baseball fandom with anime’s global appeal, particularly in Japan, where Ohtani’s stardom has already made him a cultural icon. MLB’s Chief Marketing Officer, Uzma Rawn Dowler, described the series as a way to "celebrate the superhuman dedication and skill of these players while introducing them to new audiences in an electrifying format."
Fans reacted swiftly to Skenes’ inclusion, with social media buzzing over his animated portrayal. One fan tweeted, "Paul Skenes throwing 102 mph fastballs in anime form is the crossover I didn’t know I needed."
The first Heroes of the Game shorts are expected to drop in the coming months, with MLB teasing "more players and surprises" to come.
For Skenes, it’s another milestone in a meteoric rise from top draft pick to real-life ace, and now, anime hero.
