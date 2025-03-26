Pirates' PNC Park Maintains Elite Status in Annual Ballpark Rankings
In USA Today's 2025 MLB ballpark rankings, Pittsburgh's PNC Park secured the number three spot, reaffirming its reputation as one of baseball's most beloved venues. The ranking praised the stadium's "perfect harmony of intimate sight lines, breathtaking views, and timeless design," placing it behind only Boston's Fenway Park and San Francisco's Oracle Park in this year's evaluation.
The annual study, which surveyed players, executives, and fans, highlighted PNC Park's unrivaled skyline vista as its defining feature, with one scout noting: "There's no better place to watch a sunset over left field than Pittsburgh." The ballpark also earned top marks for its fan-friendly amenities, walkable concourses, and the iconic Roberto Clemente Bridge backdrop.
While the stadium's architecture drew universal praise, the Pirates organization continues to enhance the fan experience. This season introduces several new culinary highlights, inspired by the culture of the region:
- Fried Almond Torte
- Polish Cannonball
- Chipped Ham Empanada
The ranking highlights how PNC Park's classic design has aged gracefully into its 24th season. Built in the "retro-classic" style popularized by Camden Yards, the ballpark's intimate 38,747-seat configuration and signature right-field riverwalk continue to set the standard for fan experience. Notably, the survey praised how the stadium "honors Pittsburgh's baseball history while feeling eternally fresh," referencing touches like the Roberto Clemente Wall in right field and the Pirates' Walk of Fame.
"PNC Park proves you don't need gimmicks when you have genuine character," wrote USA Today's baseball columnist, Andrew Joseph. "Twenty-four years after opening, it remains the standard for modern ballparks that honor baseball traditions."
The ranking marks the 18th consecutive year PNC Park has appeared in the survey's top five, a testament to its enduring appeal in an era of constantly evolving stadium experiences.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates