Pirates Star's Girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, Reveals SI Swimsuit Cover
Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, the former LSU gymnast and girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, has reached another milestone in her groundbreaking career—gracing the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The cover was revealed by SI on Tuesday.
The announcement, made last week, marks Dunne’s third consecutive appearance in the iconic magazine and her first solo cover, solidifying her status as a pioneer for female athletes in the NIL era.
Her relationship with Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes has also put her in the baseball spotlight, but Dunne remains focused on her own legacy. The announcmeent of Dunne's cover photo also comes weeks after she was a representative for SI at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself,” she told SI Swimsuit. “I want this cover to capture the audience, and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside.”
On Monday evening, Dunn showed up at Citi Field to watch Skenes pitch against the New York Mets. it was the third time she's been in attendance of him pitching this season. Prior to the game, Dunne was invited to throw out the first pitch with fellow SI Swimsuit models.
Dunne, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Puerto Rico in 2023, was surprised with the cover reveal while vacationing with family in Florida. Under the guise of a routine interview, the magazine team stunned her by displaying her cover image on-screen.
“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ, this is a dream come true,” Dunne gushed, fighting back tears.
“I can’t believe it. That photo is so good. I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life.”
Shot in Bermuda by photographer Ben Watts—her collaborator for all three SI Swimsuit features—Dunne described the experience as “perfect.”
“It was the most beautiful place I have ever been,” she said. “You guys feel like family, truly. I have the best time, and it’s the most fun shoot I’ve ever done.”
At just 22, Dunne has already reshaped the landscape for collegiate athletes. As one of the first to capitalize on name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, she became the highest-paid female NCAA athlete, amassing millions of social media followers and lucrative brand deals. Now, her SI Swimsuit cover cements her influence beyond gymnastics.
“Olivia Dunne’s why goes far beyond the floor and bars—it’s about changing the game for athletes everywhere,” said SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day. “She’s not just a social media sensation; she’s a pioneering force who has created opportunities for herself and countless others.”
Dunne’s journey hasn’t been conventional. After stepping back from elite gymnastics at 14 to pursue NCAA competition, she leveraged her platform to build a multifaceted career.
“Nobody else has done it before me, so I’m kind of just writing my own story here,” she said, reflecting on balancing athletics, entrepreneurship, and modeling.
Through initiatives like The Livvy Fund, which educates athletes on branding and NIL, Dunne is determined to pay it forward. “I want to provide education on how to get started,” she said. “Girls are always going to have to work a little harder. You have to seize every opportunity.”
Day praised Dunne’s authenticity, saying, “You deserve all of this. It’s a great picture, but you are a great human being.”
As Dunne celebrates this career-defining moment, her message to young athletes is clear: You are more than your sport. With her SI Swimsuit cover, she’s proven that success isn’t limited to the field, floor, or arena—it’s about rewriting the rules and inspiring the next generation.
