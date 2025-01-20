Pirates' Paul Skenes Quiet On Possible Contract Extension
Pittsburgh Pirates fans have been burned more than a few times when it comes to keeping star talent beyond their rookie contract.
There is some reason for optimism of late, though. The Pirates have signed third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and outfielder Bryan Reynolds to contract extensions long before they were in their contract year. Could Pittsburgh follow a similar path with Paul Skenes?
While they would appear to be the best path forward for Pittsburgh to keep its ace for the long-term future, a new contract isn't something that has been at the forefront of Skenes' mind.
"Haven't heard a whole lot," Skenes said. "I haven't given it too much thought."
Skenes is coming off of a historic first season that saw him win the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and finish third for the NL Cy Young Award. Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and set a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched. He was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20, over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
With Skenes not being eligible for arbitration until 2027, it'd likely be wise for the Pirates star to buy his time before agreeing to any long-term deal. If Skenes could continue on the trajectory he's currently on, he could be in line to get to one of the largest deals a starting pitcher has ever signed.
As for Pittsburgh, the earlier it could agree to a contract extension with Skenes the better, as it'd likely be a much more team-friendly deal. Given the Pirates' lack of willingness to pay top dollar for anything, the more time that passes, the worse off they'll likely be when it comes to signing Skenes to a long-term deal.
