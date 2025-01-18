Pirates Make Hilarious Mistake At Fan Fest
The hits keep on coming for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pirates players at the team's event, PiratesFest, were signing autographs, and there was one clear mistake sitting right in front of franchise icon Andrew McCutchen.
His name was spelled 'McCutcen' in a Pirates post on Instagram. The photo has since been deleted by the Pirates account.
McCutchen re-signed a one-year deal with the Pirates in late December. The Pirates outfielder turned designated hitter has been arguably the most important player for the franchise in the 21st century, as he has won an MVP, Gold Glove, the Roberto Clemente Award and he's a four-time Silver Slugger to go with five All-Star nods.
Over his 11-year career in Pittsburgh, the Pirates legend has amassed 42.7 bWAR and has batted .284/.375/.475 with 235 home runs and 818 RBIs. McCutchen ranks among the franchise's all-time great players, ranking in the top 10 in Wins Above Replacement, games played, at-bats, home runs, RBIs, hits, doubles and total bases.
PiratesFest wasn't the most festive event to start things off with the Q&A. Pirates fans asked a variety of questions ranging from whether owner and chairman Bob Nutting will sell the team to if general manager Ben Cherington believes he's on the hot seat heading into the 2025 season.
The Pirates are coming off of a second straight 76-86 season and have had a typically quiet offseason to the frustration of many. The lone significant addition Pittsburgh has made to improve the offense is acquiring left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians. Horwitz batted .265/.357/.433 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 97 games for the Toronto Blue Jays last season.
If some of the gaffes that have taken place at PiratesFest in any indication, Pittsburgh could be in for another long season as it looks to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
