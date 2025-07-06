Pirates' Paul Skenes Starts vs. Mariners
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes will take on the Seattle Mariners in the series finale at T-Mobile Park.
Skenes will take the mound for the 19th time this season for the Pirates and is his first start at T-Mobile Park.
He made his first start against the Mariners back at PNC Park on Aug. 19, 2024 as a rookie. He allowed three hits, four walks, hit a batter, two earned runs, a home run, while striking out six batters over six innings pitched in the 5-3 win.
Skenes, despite having a 4-7 record in his first 18 starts, is still having one of the best seasons in the MLB, as the Pirates have scored four runs or less in 14 of his 18 starts.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, including second in ERA (2.03) and opposing batting average (.182), sixth in innings pitched (111.0) and WHIP (0.92) and tied for 11th in strikeouts (115).
Skenes threw five innings in his most recent start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 1 , allowing five hits and hitting a batter, but not allowing any runs and posting five strikeouts.
The Pirates will have Jared Triolo take over at third base from Ke'Bryan Hayes and bat sixth in the lineup.
This is Triolo's first start since he played shortstop in the series finale vs. the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 29. It is his first start at third base since the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 25.
Henry Davis will also take over at catcher from Joey Bart and bat eighth in the lineup vs. the Mariners.
Davis took over from Bart in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 1-0 loss vs. the Mariners on July 5 and will make his first start since the series finale vs. the Cardinals on July 2.
The Pirates will keep the same outfield, with Oneil Cruz playing in center field and batting fifth, Bryan Reynolds playing in right field and batting third and Tommy Pham playing in left field and batting seventh.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base and leads off, Nick Gonzales continues on at second base and bats fourth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays shortstop and bats ninth, rounding out the Pirates infield.
Andrew McCutchen will stay at designated hitter and bat second, completing the Pirates lineup.
First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Seattle Mariners
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
LF Tommy Pham
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
