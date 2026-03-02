Who the Pirates Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just 24 days before they compete in their first game of the season and have a few players are already on the roster.
The Pirates travel to take on the New York Mets on March 26 for Opening Day for a nationally broadcasted game on NBC, giving them about a little more than three weeks to make their decision on their final 26-man roster.
Pittsburgh will have some familiar faces, but also a couple new ones from additions they made this winter and some new prospects too.
The Pirates have some tough decisions to make, but they have an idea of most of the players who will get on the plane to New York at the end of the month.
Pirates PitchersThat Will Be on the Opening Day Roster
Name
Starter or Reliever
Throwing Arm
Paul Skenes
Starter
Right
Mitch Keller
Starter
Right
Braxton Ashcraft
Starter/Reliever
Right
Bubba Chandler
Starter/Reliever
Right
José Urquidy
Starter/Reliever
Right
Carmen Mlodzinski
Reliever/Starter
Right
Hunter Barco
Starter/Reliever
Left
Gregory Soto
Reliever
Left
Justin Lawrence
Reliever
Right
Isaac Mattson
Reliever
Right
Kyle Nicolas
Reliever
Right
Dennis Santana
Reliever
Right
The starting rotation will have 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, who will start on Opening Day, plus the likes of veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler.
Pittsburgh still has a battle for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, with the likes of rookie Hunter Barco, reliever Carmen Mlodzinski and veteran free agent signing José Urquidy.
Mlodzinski will definitely be on the Opening Day roster, Barco should be and Urquidy is likely as well, as long as he can perform better in spring training.
Free agent signing left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto will also make Opening Day roster, but it's likely a battle between newly acquired Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays and Evan Sisk for the other southpaw in the bullpen.
Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana should also be right-handed pitcher locks for the Pirates bullpen.
Right-handed relief pitcher Brandon Bidois is someone that should get a shot at the major league level, but isn't likely to make the Opening Day roster.
Pirates Position Players That Will Be on the Opening Day Roster
Catchers
Name
Batting Side
Henry Davis
Right
Joey Bart
Right
Infielders
Name
Position
Nick Gonzales
SS/2B
Spencer Horwitz
1B/DH
Brandon Lowe
2B/DH
Ryan O'Hearn
1B/DH (Also RF/LF)
Jared Triolo
3B (Utility)
Marcell Ozuna
DH
Outfielders
Name
Position
Oneil Cruz
CF/DH
Jake Mangum
LF/CF/RF
Ryan O'Hearn
RF/LF
Bryan Reynolds
LF/RF
Henry Davis will serve as the Opening Day catcher for Skenes and it would come as surprising if Joey Bart doesn't make the roster, outside of a potential trade.
Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez will both push for playing time, but will most likely start with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Spencer Horwitz will play first base, Rays trade addition Brandon Lowe will play second base and Jared Triolo should play third base.
Nick Gonzales is the depth piece that will make the roster, but Nick Yorke, while not a lock, is also pushing for a role on the Pirates this season with his defensive versatility.
Top prospect in shortstop Konnor Griffin isn't a lock just yet, but if he keeps his recent performances up in Spring Training, he'll give the Pirates a tough decision come Opening Day. Gonzales will serve as the starting shortstop if Griffin begins 2026 in Triple-A.
Free agent signing Marcell Ozuna is also the designated hitter for the Pirates and will solely play there.
Oneil Cruz is in center field, while Bryan Reynolds moves over to left field, as free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn will play most of his games in right field, while also serving as first baseman and designated hitter too.
Jake Mangum, who also came in the Rays trade, should be a lock for the fourth outfield spot and the main depth for that position group.
Outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García has had a great Spring Training so far, but the Pirates will probably want him in Triple-A and getting the most at-bats he can before they really need him.
