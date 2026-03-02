Who the Pirates Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just 24 days before they compete in their first game of the season and have a few players are already on the roster.

The Pirates travel to take on the New York Mets on March 26 for Opening Day for a nationally broadcasted game on NBC, giving them about a little more than three weeks to make their decision on their final 26-man roster.

Pittsburgh will have some familiar faces , but also a couple new ones from additions they made this winter and some new prospects too.

The Pirates have some tough decisions to make, but they have an idea of most of the players who will get on the plane to New York at the end of the month.

Pirates PitchersThat Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

Name Starter or Reliever Throwing Arm Paul Skenes Starter Right Mitch Keller Starter Right Braxton Ashcraft Starter/Reliever Right Bubba Chandler Starter/Reliever Right José Urquidy Starter/Reliever Right Carmen Mlodzinski Reliever/Starter Right Hunter Barco Starter/Reliever Left Gregory Soto Reliever Left Justin Lawrence Reliever Right Isaac Mattson Reliever Right Kyle Nicolas Reliever Right Dennis Santana Reliever Right

The starting rotation will have 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , who will start on Opening Day, plus the likes of veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler.

Pittsburgh still has a battle for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, with the likes of rookie Hunter Barco, reliever Carmen Mlodzinski and veteran free agent signing José Urquidy .

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mlodzinski will definitely be on the Opening Day roster, Barco should be and Urquidy is likely as well, as long as he can perform better in spring training.

Free agent signing left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto will also make Opening Day roster, but it's likely a battle between newly acquired Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays and Evan Sisk for the other southpaw in the bullpen.

Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana should also be right-handed pitcher locks for the Pirates bullpen.

Right-handed relief pitcher Brandon Bidois is someone that should get a shot at the major league level, but isn't likely to make the Opening Day roster.

Pirates Position Players That Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

Catchers

Name Batting Side Henry Davis Right Joey Bart Right

Infielders

Name Position Nick Gonzales SS/2B Spencer Horwitz 1B/DH Brandon Lowe 2B/DH Ryan O'Hearn 1B/DH (Also RF/LF) Jared Triolo 3B (Utility) Marcell Ozuna DH

Outfielders

Name Position Oneil Cruz CF/DH Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Ryan O'Hearn RF/LF Bryan Reynolds LF/RF

Henry Davis will serve as the Opening Day catcher for Skenes and it would come as surprising if Joey Bart doesn't make the roster, outside of a potential trade .

Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez will both push for playing time, but will most likely start with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Spencer Horwitz will play first base, Rays trade addition Brandon Lowe will play second base and Jared Triolo should play third base.

Sep 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an rbi single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nick Gonzales is the depth piece that will make the roster, but Nick Yorke , while not a lock, is also pushing for a role on the Pirates this season with his defensive versatility.

Top prospect in shortstop Konnor Griffin isn't a lock just yet, but if he keeps his recent performances up in Spring Training, he'll give the Pirates a tough decision come Opening Day. Gonzales will serve as the starting shortstop if Griffin begins 2026 in Triple-A.

Free agent signing Marcell Ozuna is also the designated hitter for the Pirates and will solely play there.

Oneil Cruz is in center field, while Bryan Reynolds moves over to left field, as free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn will play most of his games in right field, while also serving as first baseman and designated hitter too.

Jake Mangum, who also came in the Rays trade, should be a lock for the fourth outfield spot and the main depth for that position group.

Outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García has had a great Spring Training so far, but the Pirates will probably want him in Triple-A and getting the most at-bats he can before they really need him.

