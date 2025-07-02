Pirates' Pitching, Defense Dominate Cardinals in Shutout
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't get the offense they did in the last few games this homestand, but continued the great pitching and defense in the 1-0, shutout victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Pirates have a season-long winning streak of five games, which includes a sweep of the New York Mets, June 27-29, and a 7-0 victory over the Cardinals in the series opener on June 30.
This is the longest winning streak for the Pirates since they won six games straight from July 11-20, 2024. It is also the first them they've had back-to-back shutout wins since they did it vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, June 7-8, 2024.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes took the mound for his 18th start of the season and looking for his first win vs. the Cardinals.
Skenes allowed a one-out double to Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn in the top of the first inning, but forced right fielder Alec Burleson into a groundout and then first baseman Wilson Contreras into a fly out to right field, ending that scoring opportunity.
He got three strikeouts over the first two innings, but then allowed back-to-back singles to Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II and second baseman Brendan Donovan, putting runners on the corners with no outs in the top of the third inning.
Skenes struck out Winn, then Burleson hit a pitch right to Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for an out and then he threw it to first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who got Donovan out for the double play
He would hit Contreras on the hand, putting him on first base to start the top of the fourth inning. He then allowed a single to Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman, putting two runners on and no outs.
Cardinals designated hitter José Fermín then bunted, but popped it up for an easy out and Skenes got left fielder Lars Nootbaar to fly out.
St. Louis catcher Pedro Pagés singled and Contreras moved on from third base and headed for home plate. Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham got right to the ball and threw a perfect ball to catcher Henry Davis, who tagged out Contreras.
Contreras would leave the game afterwards, with Burleson taking over at first base and Garrett Hampson coming in at right field.
Skenes ended his outing after just five innings, allowing five hits and a walk, while posting five strikeouts over 88 pitches.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in relief for Skenes and threw a scoreless sixth inning, before Fermín hit a blooper that Kiner-Falefa, Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales nor center fielder Oneil Cruz could get to, resulting in a leadoff double in the top of the seventh inning.
Ferguson forced Nootbaar into a groundout, moving Fermín to third base, struck out Pagés and then got Scott to groundout, ending the seventh inning still scoreless.
The Pirates offense struggled massively, aside from designate hitter Andrew McCutchen, who had a walk in the bottom of the first inning, singled in the fourth inning and ledoff the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk.
Pittsburgh didn't capitalize, especially in the seventh inning, as right fielder Bryan Reynolds struckout, Gonzales grounded into a fielder's choice with McCutchen out at second base and then Cruz grounded out.
Right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson came in for the Pirates and gave up a leadoff walk to Donovan in the top of the eighth inning.
Mattson would force Winn to pop out to Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Burleson to line out to Pham in left field. He walked Hampson, but got a fly out from Gorman, keeping the game scoreless.
Cardinals right-handed starting pitcher Andre Pallante excelled in his outing, allowing just the one hit and two walks to McCutchen over the seven innings he pitched.
Hayes led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, the first player to get a hit other than McCutchen for the Pirates all game.
Adam Frazier pinch-hit for Pham and then hit a fly ball that just got down for a hit and went over the side railing for a ground-rule double, moving Hayes to third base with no outs.
Davis then hit a fly ball that Scott caught, but it was far enough that Hayes would score and give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Kiner-Falefa hit a ground ball to Winn, who made a great throw to first base, but Burleson couldn't come up with it and Kiner-Falefa reached safely, plus Frazier made it to third base, putting runners on the corners.
The Pirates failed to add onto their lead, as Horwitz popped up in foul territory and McCutchen struck out.
Right-handed relief pitcher David Bednar came out of the bullpen, looking for his 13th save in 13 opportunities.
He allowed a leadoff walk to Fermín, but would get a fly out from Nootbaar for the first out.
Yohel Pozo pinch-hit for Pagés and hit a single that was just fair down the left field line. It also bounced up against the wall, moving Fermín to third base and Pozo to second base for a double with just one out.
Scott hit a chopper to Horwitz at first base, who quickly threw it back home to Davis and he tagged out Fermín at the plate for the second out, even with a review.
Bednar then struck out Donovan and secured that 13th save, keeping the winning streak alive for the Pirates.
The Pirates will go for the sweep of the Cardinals in the series finale on July 2. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.
