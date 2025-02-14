Pirates' Johan Oviedo Ready For Challenge
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo is back in the picture after missing all of last season due to Tommy John Surgery.
The starting rotation is a bit more crowded compared to when he left, though. Paul Skenes has emerged as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball after his rookie season and Jared Jones flashed plenty of promise in his rookie year. Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter was solid last season and the Pirates have a pair of top-100 pitching prospects, Bubba Chandler and Thomas Harrington, who aren't far off from the big leagues.
Fortunately for Oviedo, he's more than up to the task to reassert himself in the Pirates' starting rotation in 2025.
“I’m a guy that likes the challenge. I don’t do well when I don’t have pressure on me," Oviedo said. "So being around a lot of guys, knowing we have to help each other but also compete is a big factor to bring the best out of myself.”
Oviedo, 26, was solid in his first full season as a starting pitcher for Pittsburgh in 2023. He posted a 2.1 Wins Above Replacement and went 9-14 with a 4.31 ERA over 177.2 innings pitched in 32 starts. His control was the one knock on the right-handed pitcher's game, as he averaged eight strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine innings.
He also led the National League with 13 hit batters in 2023.
Oviedo made strides in the second half, going 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA over 14 starts and 77.1 innings pitched, including one complete game shutout. He also held opponents to a .210 batting average after the All-Star break compared to a .257 batting average in the first half.
The Pirates will have to be cautious with Oviedo as he works his way back, but if he can pick up where he left off in 2023, it'll give them another weapon in the starting rotation.
