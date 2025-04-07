Pirates Place Infielder On Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have another player out, as their injury issues continue growing.
The Pirates announced that they placed infielderJared Triolo on the 10-day Injured List, bringing up Tsung-Che Cheng in his place fro, Triple-A Indianapolis. Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that Triolo has a lumber spine strain.
Pittsburgh originally had Jared Triolo at shortstop for their series finale vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park on April 6. They would make a last-minute scratch, as they put back Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop, putting Triolo on the bench.
They gave an update on Triolo, saying that they took him out due to lower back discomfort. They also announced his status as day-to-day.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton spoke on Triolo before the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
"Yeah, so we're going to put Triolo on the IL. I don't know how much we talked about it yesterday, but his back locked up, on the field, 15 minutes before the game. That's why we made the switch to IKF..."
Triolo has played in six games for the Pirates this season, starting five of them. He started two games each at first base and second base and also one at third base. Had he started at shorstop like he was supposed to, he would've started all positions in the infield for the Pirates in the first 10 games.
He has struggled immensely from the plate, with just one hit in 17 at-bats, batting .059, with one walk and five strikeouts.
Triolo's best attributes come with his fielding, as he won a Rawling Sports Gold Glove for a National League Utility Player in 2024. He finished the season with six defensive runs saved and three outs above average across his 125 games played.
He played across the infield last season, but mostly spent time at third base, 61 games, and second base, 47 games. He also played nine games each at first base and shortstop and one game in right field.
Triolo slashed .216/.296/.315 for an OPS of .611, with 85 hits in 394 at-bats, 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 46 RBIs and 42 walks to 118 strikeouts in 2024.
The Pirates called Triolo up on June 27, 2023, as they had an injury to third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Triolo would hit .298/.388/.398 for an OPS of .785, with 54 hits in 181 at-bats, nine doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs, with 24 walks to 63 strikeouts in 54 games.
The Pirates currently have two other infielders out, with second baseman Nick Gonzales going on the 10-day Injured List back on March 28 with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, and first baseman Spencer Horwitz progressing back from a right wrist injury that kept him out of Spring Training and the first 10 games of the season.
