Pirates Minor League Recap: 14 Stolen Bases

The Pittsburgh Pirates' farm teams had ups and downs during opening weekend.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ minor league affiliates had a busy opening weekend, with standout performances across all levels. The Triple-A season began last Tuesday, but all other levels had the first pitch of their regular season on Friday. Here’s a breakdown of the action:

Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)

Result: 1-1 vs. Iowa Cubs (Saturday's game was postponed due to rain)
Top Performers:

  • SP Carson Fulmer: 5 IP, 0 ER, 5 K in Friday's start
  • 2B Nick Solak: Walk-off single in Friday's game that was delayed and restarted on Sunday
  • OF Matt Gorski: 4-for-9, 2B in two games

Notable: Top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler is lined up for his next start on Tuesday against the Louisville Bats after striking out 4 in his debut.

Altoona Curve (Double-A)

Result: 1-2 series loss vs. Chesapeake Baysox
Top Performers:

  • SP Hunter Barco: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 Ks in start on Friday
  • SP Wilbur Dotel: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 Ks in start on Saturday
  • 1B Brendan Dixon: 3-for-10, 1 HR, 1 SB

Notable: The Curve struggled at the plate this weekend, hitting only .170 with a .298 on-base-percentage.

Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)

Result: 2-1 series win vs. Asheville Tourists
Top Performers:

  • C Omar Alfonzo: 4-for-12, HR, 5 RBI,
  • SS Javier Rivas: 6-for 13, HR, 2 2B 6 RBI
  • 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: 7-for-13, 1 HR, 4 RBI
  • 2B Duce Gourson: 5 SB
  • SP Garrett McMillan: 5 IP, 8 K, 1 ER in W on Saturday

Notable: The Grasshoppers stole 14 bases in three games over the weekend.

Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)

Result: 1-2 series loss vs. Daytona Tortugas
Top Performers:

  • CF Will Taylor: 4-for-9, 2 2B,
  • SP Carlos Castillo: 4 IP, 0 ER, 1 K on Saturday
  • SS Konnor Griffin: 2 SB on Friday

Notable: 2023 2nd-rounder Zander Mueth struck out 5 in 4 innings Saturday, but he also gave up 5 ER.

Player of the Weekend:

Javier Rivas (GBO) – The 22-year-old infielder has stormed out of the gate this season, going 6-for-13 with two doubles and six runs batted in over the weekend.

This Week:

  • Indianapolis Indians: @ Louisville Bats (Apr 8-13)
  • Altoona Curve: @ Akron Rubberducks (Apr 8-13)
  • Greensboro Grasshoppers: @ Winston-Salem Dash (Apr 8-13)
  • Bradenton Mauraders: vs. Palm Beach Dash (Apr 8-13)

