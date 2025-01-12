Pirates Predicted to Land Mets Veteran Outfielder
Who starts in right field for the Pittsburgh Pirates next season remains one of the team's biggest question marks.
With the Pirates lacking proven in-house options, their best bet to find an everyday starting right fielder will likely come via trade or free agency. Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nick Selbe had Pittsburgh going the free agency route and signing veteran left-handed hitting outfielder Jesse Winker.
"Winker had a nice bounce-back season in 2024. He set a career-high with 145 games played after missing 101 in ‘23, with his highest on-base percentage (.360) since ‘21," Laws and Selbe write. "The lefty hitter could be the strong half of a platoon in a contending team’s corner outfield, though those spots are quite scarce at this point in the offseason."
Winker turned it around with the Washington Nationals and New York Mets last season, batting .253/.360/.405 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs across 145 games. On the Mets' run to the National League Championship Series last season, Winker hit one home run, had four RBIs and posted a slash line of .318/.531/.636.
A year prior with the Milwaukee Brewers, he batted .199/.320/.247 with one home run and 23 RBIs. Winker, 31, has also played for the Cincinnati Reds (2017-2021) and Seattle Mariners (2022).
The Pirates have also been reported to be interested in right-handed hitting outfielder Randal Grichuk and left-handed hitting outfielder Alex Verdugo. Grichuk spent last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Verdugo played for the New York Yankees. Verdugo has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, while Grichuk has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.
With the Pirates being among the worst offenses in baseball in 2024, they could use any help they can get to improve at the plate next season. Even if Winker isn't the most inspiring signing, a reliable bat would still be a much needed improvement for Pittsburgh in 2025.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates