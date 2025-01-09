Pirates Rise In MLB Power Rankings, But Playoffs Remain Longshot
Few teams boast a more exciting trio of pitchers atop their rotation than the Pittsburgh Pirates.
With 2024 Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller toeing the slab for Pittsburgh, it could boast one of baseball's best rotations if all three pitchers live up to expectations. Will that be enough to snap the Pirates' nine-year skid of missing the playoffs?
MLB.com's Will Leitch has his doubts. Despite Pittsburgh rising from 24th to 22nd in his power rankings, he also noted that the team's lack of improvement could ultimately be its downfall despite the pitching staff it has assembled.
"You can talk yourself into the Pirates simply by looking at their rotation 1-2-3: Skenes, Mitch Keller, Jared Jones," Leitch writes. "No team would want to face those three in a short postseason series. (And another top pitching prospect, Bubba Chandler, is coming soon.) But the lack of significant additions anywhere else makes it unlikely such a series will happen. At least Andrew McCutchen is back again."
Pittsburgh's lone addition to improving its offense was acquiring first baseman Spencer Horwitz. The Pirates got Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for a trio of pitchers, including right-handed starter Luis Ortiz, who emerged as one of the Pirates' more reliable options on the mound in the second half of the 2024 season. Horwitz, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays by the Guardians the same day he was traded to Pittsburgh, batted .256/.341/.385 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs across 97 games last season.
Fansided's Robert Murray has reported that Pittsburgh is interested in left-handed hitting outfielder Alex Verdugo, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has connected it to veteran right-handed hitting outfielder Randal Grichuk. While both would represent an improvement in right field compared to Bryan De La Cruz in the second half of last season, neither moves the needle in a way that would grow excitement for the Pirates' playoff chances.
Pittsburgh has added depth to its bullpen with the signings of right-handed relievers Elvis Alvarado and Yohan Ramírez. Both could have important roles in improving a bullpen that had the fourth-highest ERA and blew the second-most leads in the ninth inning last season.
The Pirates will undoubtedly lean on their rotation to improve next season, but they still need more from their offense after they ranked in the bottom 10 in nearly every major hitting stat. Whether it's getting more from the young players they currently have or making another addition via free agency signing or trade, Pittsburgh needs to get consistent production at the plate if it isn't going to waste its first full season of Skenes, Jones and Keller atop its rotation.
