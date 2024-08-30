Pirates Preview: Major Bounce Back Needed
After a much-needed day off, the Pittsburgh Pirates kick off a six-game road trip on Friday that begins with a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians have struggled through August, going 11-16 and they're currently 18-21 since the All-Star Break. They dropped three of four games at home against the Kansas City Royals (75-60) this week and their lead in the American League Central is down to 1.5 games
Cleveland has been one of baseball's best teams at home, going 41-24, tying them for the most wins in the AL with the Royals and Seattle Mariners. At 41-24, the Guardians have the best winning percentage at home in the AL.
In interleague play, Cleveland is 18-17.
The Pirates are struggling heading into Cleveland after they were swept in a three-game series at home against the rival Chicago Cubs. The Cubs' 41 runs were the most scored by any team over a three-game period this season.
Pittsburgh has also struggled since the All-Star Break, going 14-23 and it is 7-18 in August. The Pirates are 17-20 in interleague play.
Pittsburgh opens the three-game series with Bailey Falter on the mound. Falter is 6-7 through 22 starts with a 4.25 ERA and 79 strikeouts. The 6-foot-4 lefty got the no-decision in his last outing, as he pitched five innings and allowed five runs on Aug. 23 against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Guardians will counter with Ben Lively on the bump. Lively is 11-8 with a 3.62 ERA across 23 starts and 126.2 innings pitched. The 6-foot-4 right-hander earned the win in his last start against the Texas Rangers, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing three runs (two earned).
Pirates vs. Guardians Broadcast Info
Location: Progressive Field
Records: Pirates (62-71), Guardians (76-58)
First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT & MLBN (out-of-market only) — Guardians - Bally Sports Great Lakes & MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Guardians - WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network, WARF 1350
Pirates vs. Guardians Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+130), Pirates +1.5 (-161)
Total: Over 9.5 (-141), under 9.5 (+115)
Moneyline: Guardians -154, Pirates +125
