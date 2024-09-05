Pirates Preview: Washington Series Begins
If the Pittsburgh Pirates can muster one hit on Thursday, it'll already be a better performance compared to Wednesday when they were no-hit by the Chicago Cubs in a 12-0 loss.
There's no rest for the weary, as after they were the first team to be no-hit by Chicago at Wrigley Field since 1972, the Pirates will return home to PNC Park on Thursday to begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals. Pittsburgh's matchup against Washington is the first of 10 straight at home, as they'll also host the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Chiefs for three-game series'.
Pittsburgh took two out of three from Chicago in its previous series, making it its first series win on the road since it took two out of three from the Houston Astros at the end of July. The Nationals have dropped four of their last five games since they won two out of three against the New York Yankees.
The two teams met at the beginning of the season in Washington, with Pittsburgh taking two out of three games.
Bailey Falter will get the start for Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old left-hander is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA through 23 starts this season. In his last two starts, Falter has allowed nine runs over nine innings pitched.
Washington will counter with 6-foot-6 right-hander Jake Irvin. Irvin, 27, is 9-11 with a 4.08 ERA through 28 starts. He allowed seven runs over 4.2 innings pitched on Friday against the Cubs.
Pirates vs. Nationals Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (65-73), Nationals (62-77)
First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Nationals - MASN — National - MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Nationals - 106.7 The Fan, DC 87.7
Pirates vs. Nationals Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Nationals -1.5 (+155), Pirates +1.5 (-200)
Total: Over 8.5 (+100), under 7.5 (-125)
Moneyline: Pirates -125, Nationals +100
