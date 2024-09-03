Bryan Reynolds Heroics Push Pirates Over Red-Hot Cubs
For seven innings, little went right for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they couldn't muster any offense.
Then, the offensive outburst Pittsburgh had been yearning for came in the eighth inning in the form of home runs from Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen led the Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Monday at Wrigley Field.
With the win, Pittsburgh snapped the Cubs' six-game winning streak. Chicago swept Pittsburgh in a three-game series from Aug. 26-28 at PNC Park.
A solo home run from shortstop Dansby Swanson in the bottom of the third inning and a two-run triple from Ian Happ in the bottom of the fifth inning got the Cubs out to a 3-0 lead. The Pirates had only mustered three hits through the first seven innings.
Pittsburgh opened the top of the eighth inning with back-to-back singles from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nick Gonzales, setting the table for Reynolds to tie the game with a three-run home run, which was his 22nd homer of the season. After Oneil Cruz struck out, McCutchen gave Pittsburgh the lead for good with a solo home run for his 18th of the season.
A single from Gonzales plated an insurance run in the top of the ninth, and Dennis Santana retired the Cubs in order to earn his third save of the season.
Pirates left-hander Jalen Beeks earned the win in relief of Jared Jones, getting two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jones turned in a quality start, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing three runs while striking out four batters.
Cubs reliever Jorge López took the loss, allowing four runs in his lone inning of work. His outing spoiled a superb start from Jameson Taillon after he pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits, walking one batter and striking out three batters.
Happ and Swanson each had two-hit games for Chicago. Gonzales led the Pirates with two hits.
The Pirates will have a chance to seal a series victory on Tuesday with Paul Skenes on the mound. He'll be opposed by left-hander Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field.
